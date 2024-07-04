'We'll see you soon': BTS members unite to send heartfelt ARMY Membership message; fans find hilarious connection to last year's video

BTS members unite amid ongoing military service to warmly welcome fans as they announce the renewal of the BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY Membership. In a heartfelt video released on July 4, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook invite ARMY to join them for another year of exclusive content and special benefits.

BTS welcomes fans for 2024 ARMY MEMBERSHIP

On July 4, BIGHIT MUSIC, the label behind global sensation BTS, made a special announcement regarding the renewal of their official fanclub, ARMY Membership. The renewed version of the ARMY Membership is now available for purchase throughout the year, offering exclusive benefits and content for fans worldwide.

To commemorate this annual occasion, BTS released a heartfelt video on their official YouTube channel featuring all seven members; RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. In the video, the members warmly greeted their beloved fanbase, expressing their excitement for the renewal season. They emphasized the anticipation among ARMY members and highlighted the member-exclusive perks and content awaiting subscribers.

Take a look at the video here;

The renewal process for ARMY Membership can be completed via the Weverse Shop app, ensuring that fans receive benefits for a full year from the date of sign-up. Detailed information about the renewed ARMY Membership can be found on Weverse and Weverse Shop notices.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, ARMYs were also quick to notice amusingly striking similarities between the announcement video released for the ongoing year and the past year 2023, speculating that both videos were likely filmed on the same day.

More details about BTS’ latest activities

In June, BTS celebrated a heartfelt reunion as Jin returned from military service on June 12. The next day, he fulfilled a promise to ARMY by hosting a touching FESTA 2024 Live and a free hug event, marking the group's 11th debut anniversary.

While other members continue their military duties, BTS keeps fans engaged with exciting projects. V is set to release a photobook on July 9, followed by Jimin's highly anticipated second solo album, MUSE, on July 19. Additionally, ARMY can look forward to a new travel variety show, Are You Sure?, featuring Jungkook and Jimin, starting August 8.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin calls J-Hope 'best dancer', imitates Jungkook on sets of Smeraldo Garden Marching Band; check out video