BTS fan scammed for 550K USD in lure of job opportunity with septet; fraudster sentenced to 4 years in prison

After a year of extortion, a BTS fan finally gets justice as a 41-year-old man is sentenced to four years in prison for fraud. Pretending to arrange work with the K-pop group, he defrauded 738 million KRW from the victim, leaving them in financial turmoil.

BTS fan gets justice after facing a year of extortion

On March 27, it was reported by K-media that a 41-year-old man had been sentenced to four years in prison for defrauding a BTS fan of approximately 738 million KRW, that is 550,000 USD and 4.5 Cr INR, under the guise of arranging work opportunities with the K-pop group.

According to the report, the perpetrator preyed upon the victim's admiration for the K-pop boy group BTS, promising them a chance to participate in a video shoot on Jeju Island through his alleged association with BTS' agency, HYBE.

The victim, drawn in by the promise of a dream opportunity, made a total of 153 payments to the fraudster between July 2021 and January 2022, even resorting to taking out substantial loans to cover the costs. Despite the defendant reimbursing 131 million KRW to the victim, the court deemed it insufficient to mitigate the severity of his actions.

Reportedly, The Seoul Central District Court emphasized the severity of the defendant's crime, highlighting the emotional and financial toll it had taken on the victim. Furthermore, investigations revealed that the defendant had a history of fraud convictions, previously sentenced to one year and eight months in jail in 2019.

