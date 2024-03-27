Jungkook's Seven, Jin's The Astronaut, J-Hope’s Arson, more; every BTS solo track to chart on Billboard Hot 100 so far

Delving into BTS's solo endeavors, each member's unique artistry has left an indelible mark on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. From Jungkook's record-breaking feats to V, Jimin, and J-Hope's notable achievements, BTS continues to shine individually on the global stage. Let's explore their solo tracks that have made waves on this prestigious chart.

1. Jungkook

Jungkook holds the record for the most solo tracks to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 among BTS members. His versatile vocals and captivating performances have garnered immense recognition, with Seven reaching the top spot on the chart.

Here are 6 songs by Jungkook that charted on the Billboard Hot 100 charts

Seven - Peak: #1

3D - Peak: #5

Standing Next To You - Peak: #5

Left and Right (Charlie Puth feat Jungkook) - Peak: #2

Too Much (Kid The Laroi feat. Jungkook) - Peak: #44

Stay Alive (Jungkook prod. SUGA) - Peak: #95

2. SUGA

SUGA's solo tracks have showcased his raw talent as a rapper and producer, earning him recognition on the Billboard Hot 100. His dynamic verses and introspective lyrics resonate with listeners worldwide.

Here are 5 songs by SUGA that charted on Billboard Hot 100 charts

Girl Of My Dreams (Juice Wrld feat. BTS' SUGA) - Peak: #29

Haegeum - Peak: #58

Daechwita - Peak: #76

That That (PSY feat. BTS' SUGA) - Peak: #80

Stay Alive (Jungkook prod. SUGA) - Peak: #95

3. Jimin

Jimin's solo tracks exhibit his emotive vocals and captivating stage presence. From soulful ballads to infectious collaborations, Jimin's versatility shines on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Here are 4 songs by Jimin that charted on Billboard Hot 100 charts

Like Crazy - Peak: #1

Set Me Free Pt.2 - Peak: #30

Angel Pt. 1 (feat. Jimin of BTS, JVKE & Muni Long) - Peak: #65

VIBE (BIGBANG's Taeyang feat. BTS' Jimin) - Peak: #76

4. V

V's solo tracks showcase his unique sound and artistic vision. From heartfelt melodies to experimental compositions, V's music captivates audiences worldwide, earning him recognition on the Billboard Hot 100.

Here are 4 songs by V that charted on Billboard Hot 100 charts

Slow Dancing - Peak: #51

FRI(END)S - Peak: #65

Christmas Tree - Peak: #79

Love Me Again - Peak: #96

5. J-Hope

J-Hope's solo tracks showcase his dynamic rap skills and vibrant energy. From infectious dance tracks to introspective anthems, J-Hope's music makes a mark on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Here are 4 songs by J-Hope that charted on Billboard Hot 100 charts

On The Street (feat. J.Cole) - Peak: #60

Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. BTS' J-Hope and Becky G) - Peak: #81

MORE - Peak: #82

ARSON - Peak: #96

6. Jin

Jin's solo track The Astronaut highlights his emotive vocals and storytelling prowess. His poignant lyrics and melodic delivery resonate with listeners, earning him a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Astronaut performed by Jin in collaboration with British band Coldplay peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at #51.

7. RM

RM's solo track Wild Flower from his official solo debut album, INDIGO, highlights his poetic lyricism and introspective themes. His introspective verses and thought-provoking messages resonate with listeners, earning him recognition on the Billboard Hot 100. Wild Flower peaked on the chart at #83.

BTS members have made significant strides with their solo endeavors, leaving a lasting impact on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. From Jungkook's record-breaking feats to V, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, and RM's notable achievements, each member's unique artistry shines through in their solo tracks. As they continue to explore their individual musical styles, BTS members solidify their positions as multifaceted artists with enduring influence on the global stage. Their solo successes further underscore the group's remarkable journey and collective impact on the music industry.

