BTS’ J-Hope and ARMYs REACT to Jin’s new song Running Wild from solo album Happy; Check TOP 6 fan reactions

BTS member Jin has officially stepped into the spotlight with his first solo album Happy, delivering a heartfelt and cinematic title track, Running Wild. On November 15, the song's music video dropped, quickly becoming a trending topic as ARMYs worldwide celebrated the release. In an ode to his previous solo debut The Astronaut, Jin once again features a beloved pet dog by his side, as he navigates chaos with calm, embracing joy and adventure even as the world around him unravels.

In the stunning visuals of Running Wild, Jin presents an inspiring narrative of resilience. The singer stays composed as explosions and chaos ensue, embodying a message of finding peace amid turmoil. With a serene smile, he embarks on a spontaneous journey; a carefree day at the beach, a scenic long drive, and a touching moment at the cinema. The storyline resonates deeply with fans, who interpret it as a metaphor for finding happiness despite life’s uncertainties.

Watch the music video for Running Wild here;

In a heartwarming show of support, BTS member J-Hope was among the first to react to the release. Sharing his emotions on Instagram, he posted a screenshot from the music video, writing, “Why am I sad (smiling emoji with a tear). An MV that's really stirring.” He didn’t stop there, joining Jin’s live stream to cheer on the oldest member of BTS. “We’re so happy!!! Jin!! Our hyung, make this big! Happy!! Happpppyyyyy!!” J-Hope wrote, spreading his joy and excitement.

Here are the top 6 fan reactions to Jin’s much-anticipated solo release:

1. Are you kidding me?

“The music video had me tearing up, the song is so perfect, one of the best I’ve heard in years!”

2. Love This

Fans couldn’t stop praising the release, with many expressing their gratitude to “Seokjini” for his heartfelt effort.

3. A bittersweet memory

“Why does this remind me of Jin and Jjangu (Jin’s pet dog who passed away),” shared one fan, struck by the emotional connection.

4. In love with ARMY

“Checked the English lyrics. Jin is in love that’s why the album is called Happy. In love with his fans, of course!”

5. A comforting hug

“Jin’s Running Wild felt so liberating, like a warm hug telling me everything will be okay. Thank you, Seokjin.”

6. Incredible singer!

“I could listen to you all day!” another fan praised, calling Jin’s vocals mesmerizing.

