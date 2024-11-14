BTS' Jin to make debut solo performance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show on November 20; Details

BTS’ Jin is gearing up for an exciting solo debut on American television! The global superstar will make his first-ever solo appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, set to air on November 20 at 11:35 p.m. ET. This marks a significant moment in Jin’s solo career, as he steps into the spotlight solo to promote his debut album Happy.

While BTS has graced Jimmy Fallon’s stage multiple times as a group, this upcoming episode will be Jin's first solo feature on the late-night talk show. The announcement was made through a teaser video shared by The Tonight Show, sparking excitement among ARMYs worldwide. The video hinted at a memorable performance, with Jin poised to showcase his individual artistry and connect with fans on a more personal level.

Take a look at the announcement video here;

Ahead of his appearance, Jin is set to release his first solo album Happy on November 15 at 2 p.m. KST. The album, which marks a major milestone in Jin’s musical journey, features a diverse collection of six tracks that highlight his distinctive vocals and creative flair. The lead single, Running Wild, promises to be a dynamic showcase of Jin’s evolving sound and lyrical depth, while the pre-release track I’ll Be There has already garnered buzz for its heartfelt melody and nostalgic lyrics.

One of the most anticipated tracks on Happy is Heart on the Window, a collaboration with Red Velvet’s Wendy. This duet brings together two of K-pop’s most beloved vocalists, blending their voices in a harmonious track that fans have been eagerly waiting for. The album’s variety of genres and emotional range reflect Jin’s growth as a solo artist, giving listeners a glimpse into his personal narrative and musical influences.

To celebrate the album launch, Jin will host a special event titled Happy Special Stage LIVE on November 16-17. The fan event, which will take place both offline and online, offers a chance for ARMYs to experience live performances of the new tracks and hear from Jin himself about the creative process behind his solo debut.

