BTS' Jin to make debut solo performance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show on November 20; Details
BTS’s Jin is set to make his solo debut with his album Happy on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 20. To know more, read on!
BTS’ Jin is gearing up for an exciting solo debut on American television! The global superstar will make his first-ever solo appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, set to air on November 20 at 11:35 p.m. ET. This marks a significant moment in Jin’s solo career, as he steps into the spotlight solo to promote his debut album Happy.
While BTS has graced Jimmy Fallon’s stage multiple times as a group, this upcoming episode will be Jin's first solo feature on the late-night talk show. The announcement was made through a teaser video shared by The Tonight Show, sparking excitement among ARMYs worldwide. The video hinted at a memorable performance, with Jin poised to showcase his individual artistry and connect with fans on a more personal level.
Take a look at the announcement video here;
Ahead of his appearance, Jin is set to release his first solo album Happy on November 15 at 2 p.m. KST. The album, which marks a major milestone in Jin’s musical journey, features a diverse collection of six tracks that highlight his distinctive vocals and creative flair. The lead single, Running Wild, promises to be a dynamic showcase of Jin’s evolving sound and lyrical depth, while the pre-release track I’ll Be There has already garnered buzz for its heartfelt melody and nostalgic lyrics.
One of the most anticipated tracks on Happy is Heart on the Window, a collaboration with Red Velvet’s Wendy. This duet brings together two of K-pop’s most beloved vocalists, blending their voices in a harmonious track that fans have been eagerly waiting for. The album’s variety of genres and emotional range reflect Jin’s growth as a solo artist, giving listeners a glimpse into his personal narrative and musical influences.
To celebrate the album launch, Jin will host a special event titled Happy Special Stage LIVE on November 16-17. The fan event, which will take place both offline and online, offers a chance for ARMYs to experience live performances of the new tracks and hear from Jin himself about the creative process behind his solo debut.
