'Thank you for protecting our country': BTS' J-Hope recieves handwritten letters from TOMORROW X TOGETHER members on military discharge

BTS' J-Hope and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) members recently thrilled fans with their close-knit brotherly bond in a heartwarming moment, touching fans with their genuine affection. On October 17, 2024, J-Hope celebrated his return from the military with a special live broadcast on Weverse. During the session, he shared a heartfelt gesture from TXT members, who sent him a bouquet of flowers and a card filled with handwritten messages to welcome him back.

Despite their busy schedules, TXT made time to send J-Hope heartfelt words, with Huening Kai's note standing out as he thanked J-Hope for "protecting the country." The BTS member couldn't help but express his gratitude, saying, "Our TXT boys sent me a flower bouquet along with this rolling paper. Even despite being so busy, you’re really the best." As he read the notes aloud, he humorously tried to identify each sender, saying, "Who wrote this? He didn’t write his name. There’s Yeonjun, there’s Taehyun, there’s Soobin… then this is him! This is Kai! Huening Kai, thank you so much!"

Later that evening, TXT’s leader, Soobin, shared more about the bond between the two groups during a live fan session. When a fan mentioned to Soobin that J-Hope read their letter, the TXT leader took a moment to reflect on the senior artist's impact. "We always say this among the members, Hobi hyung is someone who makes you feel good when you're around him," Soobin said. He fondly recalled J-Hope's unwavering energy and kindness over the past decade, ever since TXT were trainees. "Even when we were just trainees, he always greeted us like, ‘Oh hi!’ and would ask, 'Soobin, you doing good? How's your condition?'"

Soobin noted that J-Hope’s cheerful presence left a lasting impression on TXT. "It could be difficult for us to approach seniors like them, but he always approached first, with so much energy," he continued. The TXT leader shared that during J-Hope’s military service, the company felt emptier, lacking the bright and positive atmosphere the BTS member brought. Now that he’s back, Soobin and his groupmates are overjoyed to have his infectious energy return.

The exchange between BTS’ J-Hope and TXT members not only shows the strong bond between both groups but also offers a glimpse into the warmth and camaraderie between them that exists beyond the stage.

