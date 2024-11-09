BTS' Jin goes Running Wild in new poster for debut solo album Happy's main track ahead of November 15 release; see PIC

BTS’ eldest member Jin is all set for the release of his eagerly anticipated debut solo album Happy, and the excitement is palpable. On November 9, the Super Tuna singer unveiled a captivating new poster for the album’s main track, Running Wild, featuring Jin and a dog running freely through the streets, accompanied by the uplifting message, “You are loved.” The image perfectly encapsulates the energy and warmth of Jin’s upcoming project.

Set to be released on November 15, Happy marks Jin’s first-ever solo album, and Running Wild serves as its centerpiece. Co-written by Gary Barlow of Take That, the track promises a lively, upbeat vibe that reflects both Jin's playful and powerful sides. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the song, with Jin himself teasing it as his go-to track during his runs. Its dynamic production and catchy melodies are sure to set the tone for the album, making it a standout in Jin’s solo career.

Happy will feature six unique tracks, including the pre-released single I’ll Be There, dropped on October 25, and will be available in three different versions: Journey, Imagine, and Navigate. Each version offers fans a glimpse into Jin’s artistic vision and personal style. One of the most exciting highlights of the album is Heart on Window, a collaboration with Red Velvet’s Wendy, whose stunning vocals are bound to create a magical chemistry with Jin’s voice.

In celebration of the album’s release, Jin is hosting the Happy Special Stage LIVE event, which will give fans worldwide a chance to enjoy his performance live. The event will stream on Weverse in two sessions, one on November 16 at 7 PM KST and the other on November 17 at 5 PM KST, with real-time subtitles available in multiple languages. To make the experience even more memorable, fans who purchase the album during the live event will receive a special limited-edition gift from Jin himself, strengthening his heartfelt connection with ARMY.

With Happy fast approaching, Jin’s debut solo journey is shaping up to be an unforgettable experience for both him and his devoted fans.

