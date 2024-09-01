BTS’ J-Hope and RM celebrate Jungkook's birthday; rappers update social media for first time since SUGA's DUI case

Jungkook, the youngest member of the noted K-pop boy band BTS, is celebrating his 27th birthday today and his bandmates J-Hope and RM came on Instagram to shower wishes. For the first time since SUGA’s DUI incident, RM and J-Hope updated their Instagram to wish Jungkook on his birthday.

On September 1, 2024, BTS’ J-Hope and leader RM came on their Instagram to shower birthday wishes on Jungkook.

J-Hope posted a photo of Jungkook while cooking and added the caption “Happy birthday to my brother, let’s get discharged in good health” wishing the BTS youngest member a happy birthday on his 27th.

Meanwhile, soon after the BTS leader RM also updated his Instagram story, sharing Jungkook’s song Yes or No from his GOLDEN album and adding cake and heart emojis.

See J-Hope and RM's wishes for Jungkook here:

It should be noted that RM and J-Hope updated their Instagram for the first time since SUGA’s drunk and driving incident.

Meanwhile, J-Hope also known by his birth name Jung Hoseok is currently enlisted in the military as an active duty soldier. J-Hope will be the next to return from the military. He is set to be discharged from the military on October 17, 2024.

Advertisement

J-Hope is one of the most noted rappers and dancers in the world of K-pop. Most recently he made a comeback with his album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1 which was released on March 29, 2024, alongside the lead track NEURON featuring Yoon Mirae and Gaeko. The album also had noted collaboration songs with Jungkook, LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin, Nile Rodgers, and Benny Blanco.

Meanwhile, RM also known by his birth name Kim Namjoon is a worldwide popular rapper, songwriter, and singer. He is currently enlisted in the military as an active-duty soldier in the Special Task Force (SDT) of the Army Capital Defense Command. He recently made a comeback with his album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24, 2024.

In other news, Jin returned from the military after getting discharged on June 12, soon after which he hosted a special ‘hug’ event and gave hugs to lucky 1000 ARMYs and even presented a special stage and performance to mark FESTA Day.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS J-Hope's sister Jiwoo shares account of her lunch date with Oppa ahead of military discharge; here's what she said