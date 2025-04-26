Shilpa Shetty carries Rs 15,89,528 Hermès Birkin bag as her luxurious travel companion, flaunts elite airport look

Days after serving back-to-back bold, dramatic, and especially all-red ensembles, Shilpa Shetty took a detour from her maximalist outfits and chose to embody elite lady vibes. The actress was spotted at the airport serving quiet luxury and commanding attention like the ultimate boss lady. From her polished styling to her opulent bag, here are all the details of Shilpa Shetty’s latest airport look.

Papped on a sunny day at the airport, Shilpa Shetty exuded grace and elegance in an all-beige outfit, reimagining winter fashion for the scorching summer heat. The 49-year-old actress sported a body-hugging grey top, cinched gracefully at the bodice. The top featured full sleeves and a high-neck silhouette, offering a polished look. The fitness maven layered her top with a full-length beige coat, slinging the woolly coat over her shoulders and exuding effortless glamour and panache.

Keeping her look statement-making yet effortlessly stunning, the Sukhee actress paired her grey top with beige pants. The pants featured a cinched waistline with a drawstring, adding a comfy-chic vibe. Their flared silhouette complemented the coat’s billowy appeal, creating a striking and cohesive look.

The fashion diva elevated her ensemble with a luxe arm candy—the Hermès Birkin 35 handbag, which comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 15,89,528. The bold orange bag added a vibrant pop of color to Shilpa’s otherwise muted outfit.

Shetty skipped jewelry for this look, opting instead for geometric-lens sunglasses with a gold-accented sleek frame—adding just the right touch of high-fashion flair.

Rounding off her OOTD with another luxe pick, the Shut Up and Bounce muse slipped into Loro Piana Summer Charms loafers in a puddle grey shade, priced at Rs 1,94,000.

Exuding refined elegance, the reality TV show judge tucked her luscious hair into the collar of her coat. The center-parted hairstyle perfectly complemented her elevated minimalist aesthetic.

