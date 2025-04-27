Ground Zero Box Office Morning Trends Day 3: Emraan Hashmi's action-thriller sees minimal growth on first Sunday

Ground Zero Box Office Morning Trends Day 3: Emraan Hashmi recently returned with the action-thriller Ground Zero, which was released on April 25, 2025. Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the film is based on he 2001 Indian Parliament attack incident. On its theatrical release, the film has received a mixed response from the audience as well as the critics.

As per the morning trends in its shows for Day 3, minimal growth is expected from the film this weekend, not facing a very great response, even though it is a Sunday. This action-thriller opened with Rs 1.20 crore on Day 1, later growing to Rs 1.50 crore on Day 2. This takes the 2-day cume of the film to Rs 2.70 crore India net. The Day 3 figures currently depend on its demand throughout the day.

The film also stars Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain in the lead and is produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar as the first theatrical Hindi release of the director’s career. He is known to helm Marathi films, who made his Bollywood debut with Chhatriwali, a direct-to-digital release in 2023.

Ground Zero marks the big screen comeback of Emraan Hashmi nearly 2 years after Tiger 3 where he ventured into the portrayal of a leading antagonist. As the film has had a very dull response in theaters till now, it is also facing challenges from several fronts.

Ground Zero was released alongside Andaz Apna Apna, the cult-classic comedy entertainer from 1994 led by Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Additionally, this action-thriller is also facing competition from two bigger holdover releases in the form of Kesari Chapter 2 and Jaat.

Ground Zero is running in cinemas near you. This real-life-inspired film stars Emraan Hashmi as a BSF soldier. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

