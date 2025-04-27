61st Baeksang Arts Awards: Fans demand disqualification of Hyeri, IU, and Kim Hye Yoon from Popularity Awards; here's why

As the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards come close, a new controversy has emerged surrounding the Popularity Awards, shaking up the fan community and raising questions about the integrity of the voting process. On April 23, 2025, the Baeksang Awards committee launched a 10-day voting period via the PRIZM app, inviting fans to cast their votes for the most popular male and female nominees from both TV and film categories.

Advertisement

Given the overwhelming participation during the 60th Baeksang Awards in 2024, where over 11 million votes were cast, fans were expecting another round of intense competition. However, recent developments suggest that the race for the Popularity Awards may not be as fair as it seems.

The voting system allows each user to cast up to four votes per day, with the option to earn additional votes by sharing their voting certificate page. The PRIZM app is a key part of Baeksang's interactive voting process, which offers fans a chance to engage with the event and support their favorite stars.

The excitement surrounding the Popularity Awards grew quickly, with the nominees in both categories, 35 men and 35 women, announced in mid-April. Among the standout nominees were actress Hyeri (Victory), singer-turned-actress IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines), and actress Kim Hye Yoon (Lovely Runner), all of whom have garnered a major number of votes.

However, the situation took a turn when several videos surfaced online that appeared to show evidence of ‘macro programs,’ automated scripts used to manipulate voting results. These videos, which were quickly shared across social media platforms, reveal that certain voters had employed automated systems to increase the vote counts for the leading female nominees. Hyeri, IU, and Kim Hye Yoon, who were already leading the race with 2-3 million votes each, became the focus of mounting speculation. Fans and critics alike began to question whether these inflated numbers were the result of organic support or if they were artificially manipulated through automated voting.

Advertisement

The revelation of automated voting has ignited outrage among Baeksang fans, especially those who view the Popularity Awards as a way to celebrate the genuine admiration of the public. Many are calling for the disqualification of the top three nominees (Hyeri, IU, and Kim Hye Yoon) if the use of automated voting is confirmed. A widespread belief emerged that the use of macros had undermined the fairness of the competition, casting doubt on the authenticity of the results. Many have called the situation disgraceful and suggested that the award should be abolished altogether.

Fans were left wondering why the Baeksang Awards had not implemented stronger measures to prevent the manipulation of voting through macros. The controversy has escalated to the point where fans are now calling into question whether the Popularity Award should even continue to be part of the Baeksang ceremony.

As the voting period continues, the Baeksang Awards committee has yet to issue an official statement in response to the allegations of voting manipulation. The silence from the committee has only fueled further discontent, with fans demanding immediate action to address the growing concerns.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 61st Baeksang Arts Awards begins popularity poll: Park Bo Gum, Byun Woo Seok among fan favorites; know how to vote