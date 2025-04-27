Did you catch Twinkling Watermelon easter eggs in Weak Hero Class 2? Fans are convinced Ryeoun dropped references about Choi Hyun Wook

Netflix’s Weak Hero Class 2, one of 2025’s most anticipated K-dramas, finally made its grand return on April 25 and wasted no time throwing fans into a whirlwind of emotion, action, and excitement. Picking up right where the intense first season ended, Weak Hero Class 2 continues to follow top student Yeon Si Eun (Park Ji Hoon) as he transfers into the brutal and lawless Eunjang High School, where survival often demands strength over smarts.

While the series immediately gripped viewers with its high-stakes storytelling, it was episode 2 that truly sent fans into a frenzy, thanks to the electrifying debut of a new character, Park Hu Min, better known as Baku, portrayed by rising actor Ryeoun. Baku’s entrance scene felt straight out of an anime: he burst onto the scene with fiery red hair, confidently dribbling a basketball while the unmistakable opening tune from Slam Dunk played on his phone.

For those familiar with Ryeon’s earlier work, the scene carried even deeper meaning. In 2023, Ryeoun starred in the hit fantasy youth drama Twinkling Watermelon, where he played Ha Eun Gyeol, a musically gifted teenager on a time-traveling journey. Crucially, Ha Eun Gyeol’s father, Ha Yi Chan (portrayed by Choi Hyun Wook), idolized Slam Dunk’s Hanamichi Sakuragi, even designing a high school band poster depicting himself with Sakuragi’s signature red hair and basketball.

In a brilliant, almost meta move, Weak Hero Class 2 subtly mirrors this lineage. When Hyun Tak asks Baku why he’s styled like a manga character, Baku shoots back with a smirk, "My dad. Didn't you get it?" a line that, at surface level, fits the character but on closer inspection, directly connects back to Twinkling Watermelon.

The Easter eggs didn’t stop there. In the next scene, Baku is seen wearing a simple black t-shirt with the phrase ‘Viva Studio’ emblazoned across the front - a deliberate nod to Twinkling Watermelon's fictional music studio where Ha Eun Gyeol spent countless hours chasing his dreams. Even more impressively, fans discovered that the child actor who portrayed the younger version of Ha Eun Gyeol in Twinkling Watermelon also portrays young Baku in Weak Hero Class 2, further weaving the two worlds together.

These small but meaningful connections lit up Korean and international social media almost immediately. Fans were quick to point out the references, praising the production team’s attention to detail and Ryeoun’s clever nod to his earlier iconic role. Many fans praised the series for rewarding loyal drama watchers with such inside jokes.

It’s clear that Weak Hero Class 2 wasn’t just relying on action-packed fights and high school intrigue to capture viewers; it’s also offering thoughtful moments of connection for fans who have followed the actors across different projects. And judging by the overwhelmingly positive response to these Easter eggs, the series has delivered on every front.

