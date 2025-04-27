Did you know IU was ready to 'take 10 slaps' for THIS When Life Gives You Tangerines scene? Oh Min Ae praises her grit

In a recent interview with Star News, veteran actress Oh Min Ae opened up about her experiences working alongside IU on the sets of the massively popular Netflix drama When Life Gives You Tangerines. Oh Min Ae, who portrayed Gwon Gye Ok, Oh Ae Sun’s (IU’s character) strict and demanding mother-in-law, shared some fascinating behind-the-scenes insights, particularly focusing on the incredible dedication and professionalism displayed by her co-star, IU.

One of the most memorable moments from the interview was Oh Min Ae’s recounting of the intense ‘slap scene,’ a crucial turning point in the drama. In this emotional moment, Oh Ae Sun confronts her mother-in-law, Gwon Gye Ok, in a bid to protect her daughter, Yang Geum Myung, from being forced into the dangerous profession of a haenyeo (a traditional female diver). This particular scene is charged with high emotion, and IU’s commitment to portraying her character’s pain and defiance left a lasting impact on Oh Min Ae.

Reflecting on the scene, Oh Min Ae explained just how far IU was willing to go for authenticity. “It seemed like IU wanted to really connect with Ae Sun’s pain and make it as authentic as possible,” she began. “She wasn’t afraid of getting hit and insisted on taking the slaps herself,” as quoted by Koreaboo.

However, Oh Min Ae’s concern for IU’s well-being didn’t go unnoticed. “I was so worried that I kept telling her, ‘Let’s get it done in one go, one slap is enough,’” Oh Min Ae recalled, expressing her worry about IU’s willingness to take on such a physical challenge. “But IU came prepared to take ten slaps, if that’s what it took. Fortunately, we got through the scene in just one take without any mistakes.”

Oh Min Ae went on to share that her admiration for IU grew even more when she noticed how well the actress interacted with everyone, from the other cast members to the crew. She also mentioned that Park Bo Gum exhibited similar qualities, with both actors fostering a supportive and uplifting environment on set.

“They really made me think, ‘These two are such good influence on people around them.’ Usually, when actors have a lot of scenes, they can get so immersed in their roles that they don’t notice their surroundings, but these two were different. They looked after everyone around them - they were like angels,” Oh Min Ae said.

As a seasoned actress with years of experience in the industry, Oh Min Ae’s praise for IU speaks volumes about the kind of person and professional the singer is. In the end, When Life Gives You Tangerines has not only become a hit drama thanks to its impactful story and outstanding performances but also because of the remarkable people behind the scenes: people like IU and Park Bo Gum, whose dedication and warmth have made the experience memorable for everyone involved.

