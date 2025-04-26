Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's decision of moving to London explained by Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Nene; 'They just want to raise their kids...'

For years, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been at the center of public attention, balancing massive careers with their personal lives. Now, the celebrity couple is making headlines again, but this time, it's not about a film release or a cricket match. It’s about a major life decision: their plan to shift base to London along with their children, Vamika and Akaay.

The speculation around Virat and Anushka’s move began soon after they were frequently spotted in London following the birth of their son, Akaay, in February 2024. What started as whispers has now found confirmation from people close to the family.

In a recent conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr. Sriram Nene, for his health and wellness YouTube channel, opened up about a heartfelt discussion he had with Anushka. Talking about the couple, Dr. Nene said, “I have a lot of respect for him. We’ve met him multiple times; he’s just a decent human being.” Sharing a bit more, he added, “We had a conversation with Anushka one day, and it was very interesting. They were thinking about moving to London because they can’t enjoy their success here. We appreciate what they go through because anything they do attracts attention. We almost become isolated. Anushka and Virat are lovely people, and they just want to raise their kids normally.”

His words reflect something that often gets overlooked. The intense scrutiny public figures live under in India. For Virat and Anushka, who have constantly been in the spotlight since their marriage in 2017, the desire to give their kids a more grounded, normal upbringing seems to have taken priority.

Adding to this, Virat’s childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, also confirmed that the couple is indeed planning to move. Speaking to Dainik Jagran, he said, “Yes, Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon.”

The decision may come as a surprise to many fans, but for those who have followed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s journey closely, it’s easy to see why this move feels like the right next step. Over the years, both have often spoken about valuing privacy and personal space, especially after the birth of their daughter, Vamika, in 2021.

