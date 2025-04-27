After Shah Rukh Khan and family move out of Mannat, here’s who is going to be most affected

Since Shah Rukh Khan moved out of his famed Mannat mansion, the Bandstand area in Bandra has experienced an unexpected lull. The actor's move is due to the ongoing renovation of Mannat, which is expected to take approximately two years. However, his relocation has hurt local vendors, as their sales have dropped due to a decrease in foot traffic.

Mannat, one of Mumbai's most photographed landmarks, is currently quite subdued. Several videos circulating on social media feature local business owners near Shah Rukh Khan's house discussing the challenges they’re facing. With the ongoing renovations, fans have stopped gathering outside Mannat, which has significantly affected the local economy that depends on the regular foot traffic.

An ice-cream vendor, in a conversation with Instant Bollywood, mentioned that there has been a significant change. He said that since Shah Rukh Khan no longer resides at Mannat and the public has found out, fewer people are coming now.

Another vendor shared that the impact has been quite noticeable as well. He explained that earlier, people would come and even stop for a while, but now, once they realize Shah Rukh is no longer there, they turn around and leave. He further added that when people find out SRK isn’t at Mannat, they either change their route with an auto or a taxi.

He concluded by saying, “Shah Rukh hai toh Mannat hai, nahi toh yeh kuch bhi nahi hai." (When Shah Rukh is here, Mannat has meaning, but without him, it’s nothing.)

Shah Rukh, with his wife Gauri Khan and children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan, have shifted to a luxury apartment building in the Pali Hill area of Bandra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next star in the film King with his daughter Suhana Khan. Pinkvilla earlier revealed that preparations for the first schedule of King are already underway, with filming set to begin on May 18.

The team is reportedly excited to kick off this ambitious project, which is expected to be a unique action thriller, featuring SRK in a complex, grey-shaded role. It is also rumored that King will be released in the final quarter of 2026, sometime between October and December.

