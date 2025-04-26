Suriya46: Suriya CONFIRMS his next venture to be with Lucky Baskhar’s Venky Atluri and Naga Vamsi; says ‘I will be spending a lot of time…’

Suriya was recently spotted for Retro promotions in Hyderabad, where he confirmed his next project. The upcoming movie, tentatively titled Suriya46, will be helmed by Lucky Baskhar’s Venky Atluri with Naga Vamsi bankrolling it.

In a short clip shared by the makers, Suriya said, “I have to announce this today. I had to start with Allu Arvind garu with his blessings, I am associating with Sithara Entertainments, and my brother Venky.”

“This will be my next film. As you’ve all been asking for a long time, my next Tamil film is with Venky, and I will be spending a lot of time in beautiful Hyderabad. We will start the shoot from May onwards.”

Earlier, there were reports of Suriya joining hands with Venky Atluri, which has now been confirmed. The director had last helmed the movie Lucky Baskhar starring Dulquer Salmaan.

The crime drama flick featured the story of a bank cashier striving to make ends meet in his mediocre life. However, things take an interesting turn when the character decides to venture into the world of scams, outsmarting others to climb the social and financial ladder.

The movie was a critical and commercial hit with an ensemble cast of actors like Meenakshi Chaudhary, Tinnu Anand, P. Sai Kumar, Ramki, Raghu Babu, Sarvadaman D. Banerjee, and many more in key roles.

Coming to Suriya’s next release, the actor is next set to appear in the lead role in the movie Retro. The film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is a romantic actioner featuring the story of Paarivel Kannan aka Paari, a young man from a violent family backdrop.

The movie focuses on how Paari falls in love with Rukmini and decides to let go of his violent ways. However, his past keeps on catching up with him, presenting him with challenges that could affect his love.

With Suriya in the lead, the movie has actors like Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, Karunakaran, and many more in key roles.

