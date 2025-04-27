Docu-series on Jacqueline Fernandez's lover Sukesh Chandrashekhar case in works? Actress approached for important reason; deets

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s alleged relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar grabbed headlines back in 2021. While he is currently behind bars in Delhi over a Rs 200 crore extortion case, a report suggests that a major streaming platform is now working on a docu-series about his story. Interestingly, the actress has been approached to provide her perspective on the events, offering a rare firsthand account of what truly happened.

A report by Mid-day revealed that a major streaming platform is developing a docu-series about Sukesh Chandrashekhar. According to sources, the series will explore everything from the origins of the alleged lottery scam to the luxury gift extortion that grabbed headlines.

The report also mentioned that an OTT platform has approached the Housefull 5 actress to share some important details. The source told the portal, “She is the only star who can speak firsthand about what really went down. Her candor could make or break the storytelling.” However, Jacqueline is reportedly taking her time to think about the offer, with close friends asking her to be cautious about how her story will be presented.

Moreover, a research team has been set up who is leading the development of the docu-series. They are reportedly crafting a narrative that blends psychological thriller elements with a societal case study. "Their plan is to juxtapose Sukesh’s courtroom drama with his alleged methods like wiretapping, high-end bribes, and shadowy real estate deals," the source stated.

As per a report, makers are planning to finalize the structure in a writers' room by the end of the year, with plans to begin filming by mid-2026. Legal teams are closely monitoring the process, ensuring that all necessary clearances are secured.

Meanwhile, Sukesh Chandrashekhar recently wrote a heartfelt letter to Jacqueline Fernandez following the death of her mother, Kim, on April 6. In the letter, he expressed his sorrow and dedicated a garden in Bali, filled with Kim’s favorite flowers, as a tribute.

He also arranged a special mass at the Vatican for Kim and shared his pain over her loss. Sukesh comforted Jacqueline, assuring her that Kim’s spirit would always be with them as a ‘guardian angel’.

