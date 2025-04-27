Tom Holland Earns Himself Perfect Boyfriend Tag With Supportive Duties For Zendaya on Euphoria 3 Set; Know More

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the ultimate IT couple in Hollywood. The pair has truly raised the bar when it comes to relationships. Now, in the latest news, the Cherry actor was seen with Challenger's star on the set of Euphoria, per People magazine.

Zendaya is reportedly busy with filming the highly anticipated season 3 of the beloved HBO show. This marks one of the first times the actress and Holland have been spotted with each other in public since he got down on one knee, per the publication.

According to the outlet, the pictures that were taken on April 25, Friday, in Los Angeles, revealed that both actors spent time with each other outside the Malcolm and Marie star’s trailer.

But there was one more member who accompanied the lovebirds, and it was none other than Zendaya’s pet. Holland had brought her miniature schnauzer, Noon, during his visits.

In the pictures, the actress donned casual attire that included a white sweatshirt, brown sweatpants, and she topped it with slippers. She was also seen with a smoothie in her hand.

Holland was seen wearing a beige colored sweatshirt and black jeans along with a red baseball cap, as per the report.

For the unversed, back in January, a family source revealed to the outlet that the Uncharted stars had proposed to Zendaya at one of her family houses during the holidays. TMZ broke the news first.

As far as Eu[phoria season 3 goes, the anticipation around it is all-time high, especially because it will hit scenes after a long time since season 2 (it was released in 2022) was out.

