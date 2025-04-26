'I will kill...' says Abhinav Shukla amid death threats from Bishnoi Gang; here's WHY he said it

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death threats.

Abhinav Shukla recently made headlines after his alleged cold war with Asim Riaz. This happened after Asim and Rubina Dilaik locked horns on Battleground. After Abhinav showed support for his wife, the actor received death threats from a Bishnoi gang member. He had shared a screenshot of it. Now, in a recent interview, Abhinav admitted to being capable of being "harmful." He even admitted that he can kill a guy in order to protect his family.

In conversation with Shardul Pandit, Abhinav Shukla spoke about his daughters and mentioned how he is old school and believes that males should be able to harm. The actor made this statement when he was asked what he would not allow his daughters to do. Abhinav mentioned that he is down to earth and added, "I'm an old-school male. Males should be capable of harm. He shouldn't do harm, but to protect his family, he should be capable of doing harm. So that is ending."

Shardul claimed that he knows Abhinav and mentioned how 'harming' doesn't suit Abhinav's personality, as the latter is assumed to be very patient and tolerant. However, Abhinav Shukla then made a bold statement and said, "If I have to kill a guy to save my family, I will kill him with my bare hands. I won't think, 'what is happening.' I will go for it. So I am capable of being harmful, but I don't do harm."

When asked if he had ever harmed a person, Abhinav mentioned that he had had fights during his school days. Shardul asked him why he didn't fight during Bigg Boss 14 when the co-contestants said bad things about him. The Chotti Bahu actor then mentioned how the co-contestants had performance pressure, and he had decided not to let the performance pressure affect him.

Abhinav recalled how his co-contestants thought that he would burst out in anger someday, but he didn't let that affect him. The actor explained that Bigg Boss 14 was a life test for him. When asked if negative comments affected him, Abhinav mentioned that the contestants passed negative comments to survive in the show. He revealed that the contestants had performance pressure but mentioned that if they had passed these comments after the show ended, it would have affected him.

Speaking about the death threat, Abhinav had posted a screen recording of a message where a Bishnoi gang member gave death threats to his family. In the message, the Instagram user, who claims to be a Bishnoi gang member, has hurled abuses at Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav for locking horns with Asim Riaz. The Bishnoi gang member has threatened Abhinav to kill him and warned him that he will fire bullets at his house like he did at Salman Khan's house.

