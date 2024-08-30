BTS J-Hope's sister Jiwoo shares account of her lunch date with Oppa ahead of military discharge; here's what she said

J-Hope, the BTS member and worldwide noted K-pop rapper who is currently in the last months of his military enlistment recently took his sister Jiwoo out on a lunch date. J-Hope’s sister recently shared photos from the day, thanking her ‘beloved brother’ and their interaction.

On August 29, 2024, J-Hope’s sister Jiwoo shared a series of photos on her personal Instagram sharing about her lunch date with her brother a while ago.

J-Hope took his sister Jiwoo on a lunch date filled with food and drinks ahead of his military discharge in October.

Jiwoo, who is a famous entrepreneur and influencer, in the caption of her post first wrote “thanks” to her brother, J-Hope for introducing her to a nice restaurant and taking her there. Jiwoo further shared her experience of eating out with her “beloved brother” saying that she drank and enjoyed eating at the restaurant the Arson singer took her to last month. Here’s what Jiwoo’s caption further said:

“I walked 5 minutes away to my house, but I felt like I'm doing Sambo twice lol

(It means everything was that delicious^^)

This is Seongsu beach.

In a quiet pleasant and emotional space

Fusion Korean cuisine should be tried out about 5 types of Giga McQueen menu.

Drinking traditional beer, Holten, Holten, not bad for a goal.

Highly recommended. I'm about to go again”

Check out the post shared by J-Hope’s sister Jiwoo of their lunch date here:

Jiwoo is a famous model, influencer, and entrepreneur. She owns a fashion company AJ LOOK and clothing brand JEONGJIWOO, and an eyewear brand Fun The Mental. She also recently ventured into skincare and launched her skincare brand Neaf Neaf. She recently visited RM’s sister’s newly opened cafe and clicked photos with fans.

Meanwhile, J-Hope will be the next BTS member to be discharged from the military following Jin’s return in June earlier this year. J-Hope is set to be discharged from the military on October 17, 2024.

Not long ago, when J-Hope began a 100-day countdown to his discharge on Weverse, Jin teased him by saying that now the days would feel like “48 hours long.”

J-Hope also known by his birth name Jung Hoseok is one of the most popular rappers and dancers in the K-pop scene at the moment. J-Hope marked his solo debut with the release of his first mixtape Hope World on March 1, 2018.

Most recently, J-Hope released a six-part documentary series HOPE ON THE STREET on March 28, 2024. The rapper also released an album titled HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1 the following day March 29 alongside the title track NEURON featuring Yoon Mirae and Gaeko.

