Shruti Haasan on life after parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika’s divorce: 'From traveling everywhere in Mercedes to taking local train'

Kamal Haasan and Sarika got married in 1988 after falling head over heels for each other. However, their relationship faced challenges, and they parted ways in 2002. Their elder daughter, Shruti Haasan, has often spoken about how their divorce affected her. In a recent Filmfare interview, the actress mentioned that her parents' separation also humbled her.

Shruti explained that moving from Chennai to Mumbai wasn't an easy transition. For her, it wasn't like moving from one big mansion to another, as life in Mumbai wasn’t very comfortable. However, the actress expressed that she was grateful for the lessons it brought her.

The Salaar actress said, "From travelling everywhere in a Mercedes to taking the local train was an abrupt changeover, and I realised how we can learn from both these journeys."

Over time, Shruti also worked on herself. She reconnected with her father, Kamal Haasan, and decided to study music abroad. Her goal was to be financially independent and not feel entitled.

Shruti admitted that, even though she wasn’t entitled, she had an attitude that reflected insecurity. The actress revealed that for many years, she pretended to be confident, but inside, she was unsure of herself. Slowly, she learned that being humble made her more confident and well-mannered. This change helped her both personally and professionally.

Earlier, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan revealed how she was happy with the decision her parents made. She stressed, "It's not just that parents get divorced or separated and then feel the pain. There are homes where, for the sake of society, parents stay together, and sometimes there is more pain in those homes because it is hidden."

"I’m happy that they are still my parents, and if they are happy separately, it's good for us too," Shruti added.

On the work front, Shruti is all set to feature alongside Rajinikanth, Soubin Shahir and Nagarjuna in Coolie.

