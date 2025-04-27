Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan coincidentally wore similar grey hoodies but styled them in 2 different ways

When it’s Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, we know BFF goals are surely once again going to raise the bar. The duo, always a fan of minimal and chic fashion, rocked their look in a sporty outfit with a top that almost feels the same, proving they are not only matching their vibe but also their outfit. Want to know how? Then keep reading!

Ananya Panday, for her late-night flight, decided to keep it sporty and casual as she donned a grey co-ord set with a zip-up hoodie. Underneath, the actress wore a simple white tank top and left the zip half open, perfect to enhance her cool vibe.

Completing her outfit, the actress wore a matching grey wide-legged track pants. The relaxing fit gave her a comfortable vibe, making it a perfect travel-friendly outfit. Keeping up with her laid-back vibe, she didn’t put much effort into styling and kept things subtle.

Adding a practical touch, she carried a white sling bag over her shoulder, whereas, for jewelry, it was just her statement necklace and stud earrings, which elevated her look to a flawless masterpiece.

The Call Me Bae actress decided to go without makeup, highlighting her natural beauty. Like always, her skin appeared flawless and radiant, showing that a natural glow is all she needs to make our hearts skip a beat. Leaving her hair open, she opted for simple footwear to complete her look.

Want to know the best part? In a candid video, Suhana Khan, just a few hours back, was snapped wearing almost the same grey hoodie, a cropped one. Underneath it, she wore a sports bralette. Just like Ananya, she kept the zip half open. Also, she let it seamlessly flow down, intending to focus on her collarbones and adding a sultry vibe.

She paired her hoodie with the black loose track pants, keeping up with a comfy vibe. Her hair was tied into a ponytail, whereas she went for a no-makeup look, showing her natural beauty.

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan’s last night was all about keeping their vibe comfy and chic, and also how can forget they bond so strongly that they’re complementing each other’s style.

