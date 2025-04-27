Ananya Panday or Sreeleela, who will star opposite Sidharth Malhotra in upcoming commercial entertainer? Exciting details inside

Pinkvilla earlier reported that Sidharth Malhotra has signed an out-and-out entertainer, produced by Mahaveer Jain, with the potential to become a high-concept franchise. Now, reports suggest that Sreeleela and Ananya Panday are being considered for the lead female role in the film.

Yes, you heard that right! A source told Bollywood Hungama that with the lead actor and director already confirmed, the makers are now looking to finalize the female lead.

The source added, "They are in discussion with Sreeleela and Ananya Panday. The makers are in advanced talks with both of them. They hope to reach a conclusion soon after which they’ll take a call." A decision is expected to be made soon.

Meanwhile, an industry insider told the portal that both actresses are impressive performers. Ananya has consistently proven her talent, most recently making a significant impact in Kesari Chapter 2, led by Akshay Kumar.

On the other hand, Sreeleela, who rose to fame with the success of the song Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024), bagged an important role in Kartik Aaryan's upcoming Diwali releases. It will be intriguing to see who lands the role in the upcoming film.

Earlier, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla that Raaj Shaandilyaa will direct the untitled, high-budget comedy entertainer starring Sidharth Malhotra. It is set to begin filming in September 2025. Written by Sanjeev, it has the potential to evolve into a unique, high-concept franchise.

The source added, "With a yet untitled comic entertainer and a creature comedy, Mahaveer Jain is all set to entertain the audience in 2025."

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra has an exciting lineup ahead. He will next be seen in Param Sundari, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He also has the upcoming project Vvan, produced by Ekta Kapoor and TVF, in his pipeline, which is set to begin filming this summer.

Additionally, he has signed on for Race 4, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, and is in advanced discussions for a feature film with Saran Sharma, produced by Karan Johar.

Who do you think should star opposite Sidharth Malhotra in his upcoming commercial entertainer? Cast your vote below and let us know! Ananya Panday Sreeleela

