Olympian Sharath Kamal wants THIS actor to star in his biopic; can you guess? Hint: He recently delivered box office hit

Olympian and former Indian table tennis champion Sharath Kamal recently opened up about his career journey, plans for retirement, and the dynamics of sports politics in an honest conversation with Free Press Journal. During the interview, he was playfully asked who he would want to portray him if a biopic were ever made. Without a second thought, he named Vicky Kaushal as his choice.

Sharath mentioned that before considering a film based on his life, he intends to write a book chronicling his journey. He explained that writing offers clarity and helps create a complete picture.

Sharath added that once the book is completed, a movie might follow, although expressing doubt whether his sport is popular enough to attract the industry’s interest.

Speaking about potential casting, he said that his only requirement would be for the actor to be tall, suggesting with a smile that Vicky Kaushal could be a good fit.

Vicky Kaushal, known for his strong performances in biopics, has already made a mark by portraying real-life heroes in films like Sardar Udham , Sam Bahadur, and Chhaava , with several more biographical projects on the way.

His ability to bring depth, authenticity, and emotional nuance to real-world characters makes him an ideal choice to bring Sharath Kamal’s inspiring story to the big screen. Given his track record, it’s no surprise that Sharath sees Vicky as a natural fit for a potential biopic based on his life.

Kaushal has recently delivered a major hit with Chhaava, a film where he plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the legendary Maratha ruler Shivaji Maharaj.

The movie not only resonated with audiences but also performed exceptionally well at the box office, becoming the second-highest-grossing Hindi film to date. This success has further solidified Vicky’s reputation as a versatile actor who excels in portraying historical figures.

Looking ahead, Vicky has a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline. One of them is Mahavatar, a film inspired by the life of the legendary figure Chiranjeevi Parashurama. The movie will be directed by Amar Kaushik, the filmmaker behind Stree 2.

Additionally, fans are eagerly awaiting Love & War , an upcoming project by renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In this film, Vicky will star alongside Bollywood heavyweights Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

