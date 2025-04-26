Park Hyo Shin hit with fifth lawsuit in 9 years, gets accused of fraud and business obstruction

Singer Park Hyo Shin has once again found himself at the center of legal controversy, with former associates from his previous management agency filing a lawsuit against him. This latest case marks his fifth legal dispute over the past nine years. According to SPOTV News, Park Hyo Shin is facing allegations of fraud and obstruction of business.

On April 25, 2025, SPOTV revealed that "CEO A" of Glove Entertainment, the company Park Hyo Shin was signed with before launching his own agency, Herbigharo, in 2022, and several shareholders officially filed a complaint with the Yongsan Police Station on April 7, 2025. The lawsuit reportedly centers on accusations of financial misconduct.

The core of the allegations revolves around the distribution of company shares by Glove Entertainment in May 2016 and August 2018. Park Hyo Shin, CEO A, and other shareholders were given shares at the time. However, the plaintiffs now argue that Park Hyo Shin misled them by claiming their shares were being held by him under a "nominee agreement" — an agreement they now insist never actually existed. They believe this deception cost them their rightful control over their shares.

As a result, they believe Park Hyo Shin manipulated the situation to present himself as the rightful owner of the shares.

During a series of corporate meetings, Park Hyo Shin allegedly leveraged the disputed shares to consolidate his influence, appointing close associates to key positions within the company and ultimately orchestrating the removal of CEO A from the board. The plaintiffs argue that Park Hye Shin’s actions amount to "triangular fraud," a scheme in which the party misled and the party harmed are different.

They claim that his maneuvers stripped them of their rights to approximately 23,300 shares, causing financial loss or exposing them to significant risk.

In response to the lawsuit, Park Hyo Shin confirmed that a civil case related to the shares has been filed. However, he stressed that no criminal charges for fraud have been pursued against him.

As Park Hye Shin prepares for the highly anticipated 10th anniversary staging of the musical Phantom, fans are growing uneasy, with some starting to question his reputation because of the ongoing legal issues.

