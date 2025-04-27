Did NewJeans' pop-up store get canceled due to unauthorized fan union involvement? Brand seemingly admits mistake

In an unexpected development, Indomie has removed its Instagram advertisement for the much-anticipated NewJeans pop-up store, raising questions and stirring up speculation among fans. The decision to pull the promotion came on April 26, 2025, after Team Bunnies, the fan community supporting NewJeans, initially announced the pop-up store, which was set to take place in Seoul from May 1 to May 13, 2025. The sudden move to retract the advertisement has caused uncertainty about the event's future, especially given the ongoing legal battle between ADOR, the agency representing NewJeans, and the members themselves.

The pop-up store, which was expected to be a massive hit among NewJeans fans, was to feature exclusive official merchandise branded with NJZ. Additionally, the store planned to offer fans free tastings of various Indomie noodle flavors, as well as limited-edition photocards featuring the members of the group.

The layout of the pop-up was designed to be interactive, with tables set up in the shape of cup noodles, providing fans with an immersive experience that combined NewJeans’ iconic image with the popular instant noodle brand. The photocards were planned to be released in collectable sets of seven. Fans were excited about the opportunity to not only try out different flavors of Indomie but also take photos with NJZ-themed cutouts and other event-exclusive memorabilia.

However, despite the initial excitement surrounding the pop-up store, fans were quick to notice that Indomie’s official Instagram post promoting the event was suddenly taken down. This abrupt removal has led to speculation that Indomie may have realized their misstep in working with a third-party entity to organize the event rather than coordinating with ADOR, NewJeans’ official agency. The timing of the announcement and the subsequent withdrawal raised further concerns, as NewJeans has been caught in a contract dispute that limits their ability to independently promote or participate in events without the agency’s involvement.

The recent court ruling in favor of ADOR, which prohibits NewJeans from engaging in any independent promotional activities, added to the uncertainty surrounding the pop-up store. Netizens had already been wondering about whether any members of NewJeans would make an appearance at the event, given the legal restrictions currently in place. The possibility of the members attending seemed unlikely, especially as ADOR had made it clear that any promotional activities would need to be cleared through the agency. The sudden pop-up announcement had taken many by surprise, leaving fans questioning if it was even legitimate.

The removal of the advertisement only intensified these concerns, leaving fans in the dark about the fate of the pop-up store. As of now, it remains unclear whether the Indomie pop-up store will go ahead as planned, be rescheduled, or be entirely canceled. For now, all eyes are on any official statements from Team Bunnies, Indomie or even ADOR, as fans continue to speculate on what comes next for NewJeans and their ongoing journey in the K-pop industry.

