When BTS' J-Hope turned on boyfriend mode and took fans on a heart-fluttering date ahead of military enlistment

BTS’ J-Hope is renowned for his bright and cheerful personality, which is always reflected in his actions. As the third oldest member of the group, he often shows brotherly affection for his bandmates. At the same time, he never shies away from melting his fans’ hearts with his heartwarming surprises. Let’s revisit when he turned on his boyfriend mode and took fans out on a date before military enlistment.

Back on March 3, 2023, just a month ahead of his military enlistment, J-Hope streamed a surprise live on Weverse, celebrating the release of his collaborative track with J.Cole - on the street.

It seemed like a completely unplanned livestream where the BTS member roamed around a park. He suddenly saw a comment that requested him to turn on his boyfriend mode. Reading it out loud, he laughed a lot but, regardless, fulfilled the fan’s request.

He shifted the camera angle and started walking through the park. For viewers seeing him through the screen, it seemed like they were holding his hand while taking a romantic stroll on a date. Not only did he happily activate his boyfriend mode, but he also flaunted his precious smile, which never fails to win fans’ hearts.

Although it had already been two weeks since February 14, ARMYs couldn’t help but agree that this was the best Valentine's Day gift ever. A month later, on April 18, 2023, J-Hope enlisted in the military. Since he wasn’t around for Valentine's Day 2024, many fans revisited this heart-fluttering video to relive the moment.

Advertisement

On the work front, J-Hope released a new docuseries this year along with a new solo extended play. On March 27, 2024, HOPE ON THE STREET premiered on Amazon Prime video. Thai six-episode docuseries portrayed the BTS member’s journey and his passion for dance.

To better capture the soul of dancing, he visited many cities across the globe, including his hometown in South Korea, to meet street dancers and listen to their stories. Along with this, he released HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, a six-track EP that encapsulates the main themes of each episode of the docuseries.

J-Hope is now set to be discharged in October 2024.

ALSO READ: Meet Sooin, Gawon, Anna, Narin and Ella— Learn all about girl group MEOVV’s members ahead of their highly-anticipated debut