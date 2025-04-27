Thalapathy Vijay's fan jumps down from tree onto his car during rally; see what happens next

What started as a typical political rally quickly turned into an unforgettable moment for Thalapathy Vijay and his fans. While campaigning for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Coimbatore, a fan took his devotion to the next level. Without warning, the man jumped from a tree and landed on the Jana Nayagan actor's car. The surprising moment caught everyone’s attention and soon went viral online.

In the clip, netizens can clearly see a man climbing a tree and leaping onto Vijay's car while he waves at his supporters from the sunroof. Initially, the fan appeared to be falling but managed to regain balance and land on the vehicle. Vijay was shocked at first and quickly looked behind to see what had happened. He further helped the fan and offered him a scarf.

Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a huge fan base, and these incidents are proof. On April 20, a large crowd gathered outside his Chennai residence late at night. To show his love for them, Vijay made a special gesture. He appeared on his roof to greet his fans and waved at them with a warm smile.

On the work front, Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, has generated immense excitement among fans. Directed by H. Vinoth, the project is expected to honor his successful career. Set against an army backdrop, Pooja Hegde stars opposite Vijay, with Bobby Deol playing the antagonist.

The supporting cast includes Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Narain. Meanwhile, Anirudh Ravichander returns for his fifth collaboration with Vijay as the music composer.

Scheduled for release on January 9, 2026, Jana Nayagan will clash with other major films, including Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi.

Vijay’s previous film, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu, was a major hit. The action-packed drama, where the actor played dual roles, became one of the highest-grossing films of 2024.

