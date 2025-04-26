Cannes 2025 International Series Festival: Doubt, S Line and 3 more K-Dramas invited for special screening event
Cannes 2025 International Series Festival invites 5 K-dramas for special screenings at this year’s prestigious event. Check out the K-series list here.
Five exceptional Korean dramas have earned a prestigious spot at the Cannes International Series Festival, running from April 25 to April 30, 2025. The selection highlights the growing international influence of K-dramas, with a diverse range of genres and unique storytelling. The K-Drama Special Screening Festival is in its eighth edition.
Among the highlights is S Line, a gripping fantasy thriller written and directed by Ahn Joo Young. Based on a webtoon of the same name, the drama follows a surreal phenomenon where red lines appear above people’s heads, revealing their past sexual relationships.
Produced by Sidus, S Line is the only Korean drama selected for the Feature Film Competition and will make its world premiere at the festival. It has not yet secured a domestic broadcaster.
In addition to S Line, four other K-dramas have been selected for the non-competitive 'Rendezvous' section. These include This Intimate Traitor, written by Han Ah Young, directed by Song Yeon Hwa; Children’s Ghost Story is written by Yoon Sun Hee and Park So Hee and directed by Lim Kyung Taek; The Hunter with a Scalpel is written by Jo Han Young, Park Hyun Shin, Hong Yeon I, and Jin Se Hyeok, directed by Lee Jung-hoon; and The Fairy’s Fasting Center is written by Shin Kyeong I and directed by Jo Chang-geun.
1. Doubt
Genre: Drama
Plot: A tense psychological drama exploring betrayal and complex relationships.
Highlights: Nominated for its compelling writing and direction, offering a deep look into human emotions.
2. Nursery Rhymes Ghost Stories/ Children's Ghost Story
Genre: Horror, Mystery
Plot: blends reality and fantasy, drawing inspiration from the hidden tales within familiar children's songs. It transforms the eerie, unsettling atmosphere of a lyrical nursery rhyme into a contemporary, captivating mystery.
Highlights: Explores ghostly folklore with a focus on cultural horror, blending suspense and mystery.
3. The Hunter with a Scalpel
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Plot: Follows a relentless pursuit of a serial killer with a unique surgical obsession.
Highlights: Known for its intense crime scenes and investigative drama, featuring a dark psychological twist.
4. Fairy’s Fasting Centre
Genre: Fantasy, Drama
Plot: A gifted individual aspiring to become a singer encounters distinct challenges as she prepares for an audition at a fasting centre.
Highlight: Interesting drama with full of twist.
The dramas will be introduced on April 30 at the Jean Mineur Auditorium for the 2025 Cannseries festival.
