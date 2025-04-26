Abhinav Shukla Virat Anushka Ramayana Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Jaat Box Office Andaz Apna Apna Box Office Ground Zero Box Office Lin Laishram Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Irrfan Khan

Cannes 2025 International Series Festival: Doubt, S Line and 3 more K-Dramas invited for special screening event

Cannes 2025 International Series Festival invites 5 K-dramas for special screenings at this year’s prestigious event. Check out the K-series list here.

By Riya Siddhacharjee
Updated on Apr 26, 2025  |  07:46 PM IST |  20K
Doubt poster: courtesy of MBC

Five exceptional Korean dramas have earned a prestigious spot at the Cannes International Series Festival, running from April 25 to April 30, 2025. The selection highlights the growing international influence of K-dramas, with a diverse range of genres and unique storytelling. The K-Drama Special Screening Festival is in its eighth edition. 

Among the highlights is S Line, a gripping fantasy thriller written and directed by Ahn Joo Young. Based on a webtoon of the same name, the drama follows a surreal phenomenon where red lines appear above people’s heads, revealing their past sexual relationships.

Produced by Sidus, S Line is the only Korean drama selected for the Feature Film Competition and will make its world premiere at the festival. It has not yet secured a domestic broadcaster.

In addition to S Line, four other K-dramas have been selected for the non-competitive 'Rendezvous' section. These include This Intimate Traitor, written by Han Ah Young, directed by Song Yeon Hwa; Children’s Ghost Story is written by Yoon Sun Hee and Park So Hee and directed by Lim Kyung Taek; The Hunter with a Scalpel is written by Jo Han Young, Park Hyun Shin, Hong Yeon I, and Jin Se Hyeok, directed by Lee Jung-hoon; and The Fairy’s Fasting Center is written by Shin Kyeong I and directed by Jo Chang-geun.

1. Doubt
    Genre: Drama
    Plot: A tense psychological drama exploring betrayal and complex relationships.
    Highlights: Nominated for its compelling writing and direction, offering a deep look into human emotions.

 2. Nursery Rhymes Ghost Stories/ Children's Ghost Story
      Genre: Horror, Mystery
      Plot: blends reality and fantasy, drawing inspiration from the hidden tales within familiar children's songs. It transforms the eerie, unsettling atmosphere of a lyrical nursery rhyme into a contemporary, captivating mystery.
      Highlights: Explores ghostly folklore with a focus on cultural horror, blending suspense and mystery.

  3. The Hunter with a Scalpel
      Genre: Crime, Thriller
      Plot: Follows a relentless pursuit of a serial killer with a unique surgical obsession.
      Highlights: Known for its intense crime scenes and investigative drama, featuring a dark psychological twist.

 4. Fairy’s Fasting Centre
      Genre: Fantasy, Drama
      Plot: A gifted individual aspiring to become a singer encounters distinct challenges as she prepares for an audition at a fasting centre.
      Highlight: Interesting drama with full of twist. 

The dramas will be introduced on April 30 at the Jean Mineur Auditorium for the 2025 Cannseries festival. 

Credits: Dispatch
