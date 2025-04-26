Disha Patani aces dreamy anime girl aesthetic in yellow tube dress worth Rs 22,000

Disha Patani, the fitness glamazon and beauty maven, has fashion moments that are a guide for all the fashionistas out there. The actress doesn’t know how not to slay, thanks to her bewitching looks and heart-racing outfits. Only a couple of days after leaving her fans dizzy in a Barbie-core glittered-up bodycon dress, Patani picked out another petite ensemble and pulled off a stunning party-perfect flair. Let’s dissect her newest manga-coded yellow dress.

Posing mesmerizingly against a backdrop of a parking lot, Disha Patani exuded charisma in a mini dress, leaving her fans smitten. The actress wore a mini yellow dress and looked like she embodied a sunflower’s beauty. The dress featured black stone embellishments concentrated in random designs, forming chaotic wave-like patterns, with a few silver adornments. The petite tube dress featured a straight neckline, with the dress’s hemline gracing her thighs sultrily.

The form-fitting dress wrapped Disha Patani perfectly, doing justice to her hourglass form. The Baroque tube dress is from the brand MMVM and comes with a price tag of Rs 22,000. The same dress was worn by Alaya F. for a high-end magazine shoot.

Elevating her look impeccably, Patani wore pointed black slingback heels, adding a statuesque appeal to her outfit. The way these black heels complemented the black baroque embellishments of the dress was almost pure magic.

The Kalki 2898 AD actress accessorized her contemporary fit with gorgeous stone earrings. She wore yellow reflective square-shaped earrings, framed with diamond appliques.

Her makeup for this outfit was minimal yet party-perfect. The diva flaunted her flawless skin with a dewy and glowy base with just a hint of blush and highlighter. Disha opted for warm brown eyeshadows, kohl-rimmed eyes, and voluminous mascara, complementing her yellow dress. She finished up her look with soft nude lips, serving bombshell vibes.

