Kim Sae Ron’s fake aunt’s whereabouts exposed? YouTuber threatens to hand over address to Kim Soo Hyun amid Garosero feud

The ongoing conflict between two YouTubers took a darker turn as Eun Hyun Jang, the creator behind the popular channel Jangsa’s God, unleashed a series of inflammatory remarks during a livestream held around April 19. His latest outburst has not only deepened his feud with Kim Se Ui, the head of Garosero Institute, but has also sparked intense public outrage after he directly targeted a woman claiming to be the aunt of the late actress Kim Sae Ron.

Throughout the livestream, Eun Hyun Jang made it clear that he intends to continue prioritizing his battle against Kim Se Ui over his regular content for the foreseeable future. He told viewers, “After the presidential election on June 3, I’ll wrap up this fight with Kim Se Ui and return to my usual content.” Eun Hyun Jang conveyed that he would prioritize his efforts to ensure Kim Se Ui faces legal punishment, suggesting that imprisoning him would be a lengthy process because Kim had created multiple ways to avoid accountability.

The livestream also saw Eun Hyun Jang directly challenge Garosero Institute’s handling of sensitive material involving actor Kim Soo Hyun and the late Kim Sae Ron. He pointed to the channel’s release of alleged KakaoTalk conversations between the two celebrities and questioned why evidence allegedly connected to him had not been similarly disclosed. “You were quick to release Kim Soo Hyun and Sae Ron’s KakaoTalk messages, so why not release mine if you’re accusing me of manipulating evidence?” he demanded.

However, it was Eun Hyun Jang’s comments about Kim Sae Ron’s alleged aunt that truly ignited outrage. In a move many deemed reckless and dangerous, he claimed to have obtained the woman’s address and suggested he might pass it on to Kim Soo Hyun. "I’ve got the fake aunt’s address. Should I give it to Kim Soo Hyun?" he said, adding ominously, “She lives in Incheon. That’s all I’ll say. Stop hiding behind donation accounts.”

Eun Hyun Jang further warned that others would soon start investigating and exposing the woman, implying that her credibility and safety could soon be compromised. His statements immediately fueled criticism from viewers and broader online communities, with many accusing him of threatening doxxing, an act that could endanger someone’s personal safety and well-being. Critics argued that while internet feuds and sensationalism are common, this kind of personal targeting crosses an unacceptable line.

This controversy is only the latest chapter in a much larger legal and public battle involving Kim Soo Hyun, the family of Kim Sae Ron, and Garosero Institute. In March, Kim Soo Hyun found himself embroiled in a major scandal after claims surfaced alleging that he had dated Kim Sae Ron for six years, beginning when she was still a minor.

To directly confront the allegations, Kim Soo Hyun held a press conference on March 31. During the event, he firmly denied all accusations. Kim Soo Hyun and his team stated that the two were only briefly involved after she reached adulthood and accused both Kim Sae Ron’s family and Garosero Institute of fabricating malicious narratives to damage his reputation.

After the press conference, Kim Soo Hyun took legal action, filing a lawsuit for 12 billion KRW (approximately 8.7 million USD) against the family for damages and attempting to track down the alleged aunt. He is also pursuing criminal charges against Kim Se Ui for defamation as well as violations of the Sexual Violence and Information Network Acts.

