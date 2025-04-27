Who is Khalid Rahman? Know all about Thallumaala and Alappuzha Gymkhana director arrested for possession of drugs in Kerala

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

Malayalam director Khalid Rahman was arrested for the possession of hybrid ganja in Kochi during the early hours of Sunday. Along with him, filmmaker Ashraf Hamza was also taken into custody. Although the two were later released on station bail for possessing a small quantity, further investigation is still underway. Before we get into the details of the case, let’s take a moment to know more about Khalid Rahman.

Who is Khalid Rahman?

Khalid Rahman is an Indian film director who primarily works in Malayalam cinema. He made his directorial debut with Anuraga Karikkin Vellam. After that, he directed films like Unda, Love, and Thallumaala, which brought him a lot of praise.

Khalid began his career as an assistant director. He worked on popular films like North 24 Kaatham, Ustad Hotel, and Sapthamashree Thaskaraha.

His first two films, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam and Unda, did well at the box office. His third film, Love, was shot during the COVID-19 lockdown and released on Netflix. Thallumaala was a big success and was praised for its bold visuals.

Khalid Rahman comes from a family with strong ties to the film industry. His brothers, Shyju Khalid and Jimshi Khalid, are well-known cinematographers. His father was the late actor V. P. Khalid.

Recently, Khalid directed Alappuzha Gymkhana, a Malayalam sports film. The movie stars Naslen, Lukman Avaran, and several others in prominent roles.

Recent case against Khalid Rahman

Both Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza were arrested in Kochi, Kerala, for possessing hybrid cannabis. According to Mathrubhumi, excise officials revealed that they had been using narcotics for the past four to five years. The two were caught in a flat while preparing the substance for use.

The operation was based on secret information. Officials said the flat, owned by director Sameer Thahir, was a known spot for drug use. A total of 1.6 grams of cannabis was seized. Since the quantity was small, they were granted station bail. Investigations are going on to track the suppliers and possible industry connections.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Who is Sangeeth Shobhan? Meet budding actor from MAD Square and son of renowned filmmaker Sobhan