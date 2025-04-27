Khushi Kapoor flexes her Rs 3,03,081 Dior bag paired with wide-leg denim for perfect weekend look

Well, there’s one thing about Khushi Kapoor that we love a lot, and that is how effortlessly she can turn a simple appearance into a fashion moment. Spending a relaxing weekend, the actress was snapped rocking a perfectly casual and chic outfit with black and wide-legged denim jeans. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble!

Khushi Kapoor kept her look super cool and casual with a short-sleeved and crew neck black crop top. It was a simple top with a fitted bodice that fitted the actress's body like a glove. It’s an ideal choice for a casual coffee date or a hangout with friends. What we loved the most is how the actress styled it, making it look equally stylish and easygoing.

To complete her ensemble, the Loveyapa actress decided to style it with the wide-legged denim jeans, and with their high-waist fitting, they looked absolutely laid-back. Her jeans with a black top served as a versatile pair for any outing, but the real twist is yet to come.

Always a fan of luxury and classy bags, the style icon once again carried an eye-catching arm-candy. The small Dior toujours vertical tote bag costing Rs 3,03,081 was perfect to raise the bar. As for additional jewelry, she kept things simple with stud earrings and neckchain. But her hairstyle? An absolute WOW! Soft and wavy curls made the entire fit look appealing and also enhanced Khushi's bubbly personality.

Khushi kept her makeup minimal, which showed off her natural beauty. Her flawless skin was beautifully enhanced with the hint of blush glow on her cheekbones, lips colored in nude shade; there was hardly any makeup, proving that she doesn’t need loads of glam to shine. Paired with comfy white shoes, the fashion icon completed her look to absolute perfection.

Khushi Kapoor’s weekend style is for those who love an effortlessly chic look. Put on a casual top and pair it with the denim jeans and some accessories. It’s an easy tip to rely on for a casual outing.

