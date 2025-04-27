Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Morning Trends Day 3: Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s film slightly grows on Sunday

Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Morning Trends Day 3: The cult-classic Bollywood comedy, considered as one of the best in its genre, Andaz Apna Apna was originally released in 1994. This multistarrer comedy drama was re-released in theaters on April 25, 2025. After a good rise in its collection on Day 2, the film is eyeing to rise even further on Day 3.

Advertisement

Andaz Apna Apna stepped onto the path of its re-run last Friday with an opening day net of Rs 25 lakh at the box office. With the beginning of its opening weekend, the film saw a rise in its demand with Rs 40 lakh collected on its Day 2, a huge growth of 60 percent.

As per the morning trends of Day 3, this Salman Khan and Aamir Khan starrer is expected to witness a growth of nearly 25 percent. Though the growth margin is lower than Day 2, the numbers tend to continue rising in favour of the film, as expected from a weekend before it goes for a weekday drop.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna stars a huge cast of Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor and others leading the film. In its re-release, the trend for Andaz Apna Apna has turned out to be very decent, while it faces a clash with another new Bollywood release in the form of Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero.

Advertisement

Additionally, this 1994 comedy film is also facing competition from two much bigger performers, Jaat and Kesari 2. As the film has already gained a highly positive reception in the last three decades of its legacy thanks to its availability on OTT and satellite, the film can surely hold its own if hyped enough by the audience.

Andaz Apna Apna In Cinemas

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan-led Andaz Apna Apna is currently running in theaters near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Morning Trends Day 2: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan's comedy film looks for momentum on Saturday