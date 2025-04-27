Taylor Swift Remains Chart Queen Despite 1 Year Since New Music Release; Check Out New Spot for The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift has claimed the top spot on the U.K. Albums Chart again with The Tortured Poets Department on April 25, 2025. The album’s recent physical reissue, including a signed CD variant to celebrate its first anniversary on April 19, pushed it 23 places up the chart, securing her 11th non-consecutive week at No. 1 in the U.K. This marks her longest streak at the top yet, with the album continuing to perform strong even a year after its initial release.

Advertisement

Upon its release in April 2024, The Tortured Poets Department set multiple records, including the biggest opening week for an album since Ed Sheeran's Divide in 2017, as per Billboard. It even surpassed Adele’s 30 (2021) to achieve this feat.

Swift’s success with this album adds to her impressive chart history, where she’s already made significant strides. On the U.S. Billboard 200, the album has stayed at No. 1 for 17 non-consecutive weeks, reinforcing its global popularity.

Earlier this year, Taylor Swift surpassed Madonna to become the female artist with the most No. 1 albums in U.K. chart history. She continues to dominate the charts, with her influence and fan base proving stronger than ever.

Aside from Swift’s success, the rest of the top five U.K. albums are filled with noteworthy entries. Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet holds steady at No. 2, while Ed Sheeran’s +–=÷× (Tour Collection) comes in at No. 3. Fleetwood Mac’s 50 Years - Don’t Stop climbs to No. 4, and The Weeknd’s The Highlights rounds out the top five at No. 5.

Advertisement

Nigerian-American artist Davido also saw a career high with his album 5ive, landing at No. 7, while Fontaines D.C.’s Romance jumped 18 spots to No. 24 after its deluxe reissue.

ALSO READ: Lana Del Rey Makes Shocking Confession at Stagecoach: 'I Kissed Morgan Wallen'