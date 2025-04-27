‘What a legend’: BTS’ Jungkook's Golden becomes 2025's most-streamed Asian Male album with 517 million Spotify record

BTS’ Jungkook has reached another extraordinary milestone with his debut solo album Golden. On April 25, 2025, it was officially announced that Golden has become the most-streamed album by an Asian male artist on Spotify in 2025, surpassing an impressive 517 million streams.

Originally released in November 2023, Golden has resonated deeply with listeners worldwide, maintaining a strong presence on global charts and streaming platforms since its debut. The album features a diverse collection of tracks, including hits like Seven, Standing Next to You, 3D, among others. With an infectious mix of pop, R&B, and EDM elements, Golden earned both critical praise and commercial success, with many noting Jungkook’s ability to seamlessly transition from a member of one of the world’s biggest boy bands to a chart-topping solo artist.

Following the announcement of the achievement, his fanbase, ARMY, took to social media in droves to celebrate his remarkable accomplishment. Many expressed their pride over Jungkook’s enduring legacy and the continued relevance of his solo music, even as the album’s release date nears the two-year mark.

The album Golden was a monumental moment for Jungkook’s solo career, marking his first full-length project following his years of success as a member of BTS. Released under Big Hit Music, Golden features 11 tracks, all performed in English, and stands out not only for its musical diversity but also for the international collaborations that are a hallmark of its success. Jungkook worked with some of the biggest names in the global music scene, including American rapper Jack Harlow, Grammy-winning artist Latto, the renowned electronic music trio Major Lazer, and DJ Snake.

One of the standout singles from Golden was Seven, featuring Latto, which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and quickly became a global phenomenon. The song topped charts in several countries and continued to dominate streaming platforms. The success of Golden only added to the excitement surrounding Jungkook’s future as a solo artist, with many fans eagerly anticipating his next musical project.

While Jungkook’s Golden continues to dominate global charts and break records, Jungkook is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. As part of South Korea’s conscription law, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 are required to serve in the military for around 18 months. Jungkook began his service in late 2023, and he is expected to be discharged on June 11, 2025, alongside fellow BTS member Jimin.

Notably, Jungkook is not the only BTS member currently serving. Suga, RM, and V are also enlisted and are set to complete their mandatory service around the same time as Jungkook and Jimin in mid-2025. The collective return of BTS in June 2025 is highly anticipated, as fans worldwide look forward to the reunion of the group, especially after the successful solo ventures of each member.

