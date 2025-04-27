Weak Hero Class 3 in the pipeline? Park Ji Hoon reveals thoughts with possibility of Yeon Si Eun going 'rogue'

Netflix’s widely popular action drama Weak Hero Class has just wrapped up its gripping second season, and discussions about a potential third season are already buzzing, thanks to some intriguing comments from lead actor Park Ji Hoon. In a recent interview published by Screen Rant, Park, who masterfully portrays the reserved but resilient Yeon Si Eun, revealed that he has been imagining a bold and unexpected new direction for the story, should the show be renewed for another season.

Reflecting on the way season 2 concluded, Park Ji Hoon shared his thoughts on how the narrative could evolve. He suggested a radical shift in his character’s arc, proposing that Yeon Si Eun, known so far for his strong sense of justice and loyalty to friends, might undergo a dramatic transformation.

“I did give next season some thought because of how everything kind of ended nicely in season 2,” Park explained. "What if he [Si Eun] loses his friends in season 3 because of some things that happen, and he goes rogue? That would be a whole new twist to the story and a whole new narrative. Maybe it's going to be a whole new vibe." Park further emphasized that this idea was simply a product of his "wild imagination", but that hasn’t stopped fans from spiraling into discussions.

If Park Ji Hoon’s vision were to come to life, viewers would witness a very different version of Yeon Si Eun; one where the once-righteous protector, who bravely fought bullies and defended the vulnerable, finds himself isolated and possibly treading a darker path. It would mark a stunning departure from the character’s portrayal in the first two seasons, transforming him from a hero into a more complex antihero, or even a potential antagonist.

Naturally, Park’s comments ignited an immediate reaction online. Across social media platforms and fan forums, reactions ranged from pure excitement to playful dread. Some fans enthusiastically welcomed the idea, noting that a rogue Si Eun could add emotional depth and even more intense storytelling to the series. Others, however, jokingly admitted they were not ready to see their beloved hero take such a painful fall.

Meanwhile, the idea also prompted broader discussions about how realistic such a turn would be for Yeon Si Eun’s character. After enduring so much trauma and hardship throughout the series, some viewers felt that it wouldn't be completely out of character for Si Eun to be pushed to a breaking point, making a 'rogue' arc feel natural rather than forced. Others speculated about the potential for an ultimate redemption arc, where even if Si Eun goes dark, he might eventually find his way back.

Despite the excitement surrounding Park Ji Hoon’s speculative storyline, it is important to note that Netflix has yet to officially announce a renewal for Weak Hero Class season 3. Nevertheless, Park's playful musings have certainly added fuel to the fire, increasing fans’ hopes for the show's continuation and giving them a lot to look forward to.

