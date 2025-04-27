Why Was Kate Middleton Absent from Pope Francis' Funeral Despite Prince William's Participation? Find Out

On Saturday, Prince William attended the funeral of Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, but his wife, Kate Middleton, was noticeably absent. The Prince of Wales was seen entering the basilica alone, surrounded by world leaders and dignitaries. His presence was significant, as he represented his father, King Charles III, and the British royal family at the ceremony.

Middleton’s absence raised questions, especially since other dignitaries, like Melania Trump and Jill Biden, attended with their husbands, former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. However, it’s important to note that it is not customary for the spouses of British royals to attend such events, as per Town & Country.

In fact, in 2005, then-Prince Charles attended Pope John Paul II’s funeral alone, even though he was about to marry Camilla Parker Bowles the following day.

A key reason for Kate Middleton’s absence at the funeral may be related to her health. Last year, the Princess of Wales completed cancer treatment, and she has been careful about the public events she attends since then. Sources close to the royal family have reported that she remains cautious about her appearances.

Middleton is expected to make her first public appearance in five weeks this Wednesday, as she joins Prince William for a two-day visit to the Scottish Isles.

Prince William attended Pope Francis’ funeral on behalf of his father, King Charles III, and the rest of the royal family. King Charles missed the ceremony per royal protocol, which dictates that the reigning monarch does not attend funerals.

The funeral marked a solemn occasion, as Pope Francis passed away on Monday at the age of 88 following a stroke. The pontiff had been battling double pneumonia in recent months.

King Charles also reflected on Pope Francis’ legacy, praising his compassion and concern for the unity of the church. “His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world,” said the king in a statement. “Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many.”

