Not Kareena Kapoor Khan's white outfit but Rs 4,18,349 black bag steals the attention at Mumbai airport

Every time Kareena Kapoor steps out, she makes sure to keep it stylish. And one of them is for her recent airport look that we loved the most. Today, on Sunday morning (27th April), the actress managed to keep her appearance cool, casual, and elegant, donning a white flowy kurta paired with her go-to travel partner, and we can’t wait to have a closer look at it. So, let’s dive into it!

Kareena Kapoor, for her recent travel outing, decided to slip into a relaxing white kurta. It featured a sleeveless and round neckline, a simple white kurta with black borders, bird print at the hemline. The lightweight fabric gave the actress an easy-breezy moment that flawlessly cascaded down into a full-flare.

But wait, the best part is yet to come. Adding the elegant touch to her airport fashion, she decided to layer the simple white kurta with full sleeves and an open front cover-up. Completing her outfit, the actress wore white loose pants that enhanced her easygoing vibe.

Bebo chose a practical approach for her accessories. Beating the heat in style, she covered her eyes with the cool black sunglasses and carried her all-time favorite Rs 4,18,349 Bottega Veneta shoulder bag. For her hairstyle, she decided to keep all the details in focus, and tie them back into a ponytail, ensuring no strands are left loose.

For the traditional look, the Crew actress decided not to indulge in a heavy makeup and kept things simple with the bleaming blush glow on her cheekbones and bold shade lipstick, giving the finishing touch. Adding a touch of comfort, she opted for black and white ballet flats.

Kareena Kapoor’s airport look in a white kurta shows how fashion can be simple and effective at the same time. It was beautifully styled with minimal effort and a practical touch, achieved with a shoulder bag and sunglasses. If you’re looking for a comfy and stylish summer outfit, now is the time to embrace a simple white kurta. Take styling cues!

