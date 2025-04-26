Kareena Kapoor gives masterclass in effortless dressing as she styles sheer shirt with Rs 85,000 crossbody bag at stadium

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a versatile fashion diva who has been serving awe-inspiring looks for over two decades. Known for her enchanting charisma and unmatched panache, Kareena can turn any basic outfit into a 10/10 slay with sheer confidence. Her recent look was no different, as the 2000s icon flaunted a sheer white shirt and denim blue jeans at the cricket stadium. Let’s dissect her look, shall we?

Looking all chic and snazzy, Kareena rocked a white shirt at the sporting arena—but this wasn’t your typical formal shirt. The button-up piece was sheer and featured a thigh-length silhouette with waist-high slits at the hemline, giving it a breezy, billowy appeal. Instead of buttons, the shirt showcased ruffled fabric on the front, lending it an edgy and unique charm. Kapoor wore a white tank top underneath, delivering an understated yet effortlessly cool look.

Kareena Kapoor has taken on the mission to dish out effortless fashion lessons, and we’re totally here for it. The fashionista paired her white flowy shirt with bootcut blue denim jeans, keeping the vibe effortlessly chic.

The Crew actress skipped jewelry for the pitch-side appearance, letting her radiant smile be the only accessory—and it worked like a charm. She carried a crossbody bag over her outfit, adding the perfect finishing touch. The Bridget crossbody bag in a soft suede shade introduced a neutral element to her OOTD, balancing style and ease with finesse.

Mrs. Khan paired her laid-back flair with heeled white sneakers, perfectly complementing her sheer white shirt and adding a statuesque touch to her overall look.

Aging like fine wine, Kareena Kapoor Khan embraces her mature skin with confidence. Often opting for a makeup-free look during her off-duty appearances, she exudes self-assurance with zero signs of insecurity. For her day at the stadium too, Kareena sported dewy, sun-kissed skin with a natural tan, radiating effortless beauty. She kept her lips bare and highlighted her eyes with a sleek winged eyeliner and voluminous mascara, subtly enhancing her features.

