Will Pedro Pascal Return in The Last of Us After Shocking Death? Joel’s Future in Season 2 and Beyond Explained

Pedro Pascal’s character Joel may have died in The Last of Us season 2, episode 2, but the actor is not done with the show yet. Even though Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) killed Joel in a brutal scene, Pedro Pascal will still appear in upcoming episodes. Fans who were surprised by Joel’s early death can look forward to seeing more of Pascal in The Last of Us season 2 and beyond.

Though Joel is dead, Pedro Pascal will still show up in The Last of Us season 2 through flashbacks. According to reports, Pascal appears in four of the season’s seven episodes, as per ScreenRant.

Since Joel has already been seen in two episodes, he still has two more appearances left this season. These flashbacks will explore important moments in Joel and Ellie’s relationship during the five-year time jump between seasons 1 and 2.

Some of Joel’s future scenes are expected to come directly from The Last of Us Part II video game. One major flashback could show Joel taking Ellie to a science museum to learn about space.

Other flashbacks will continue to showcase the emotional fallout from Joel’s decision to save Ellie at the Firefly hospital at the end of season 1. These scenes will fill in gaps and add more depth to Joel and Ellie’s bond.

There is more good news for fans of Pedro Pascal. Since The Last of Us season 2 is only covering part of The Last of Us Part II game, Joel’s story isn’t over yet. Many important flashbacks featuring Joel happen later in the game's story, suggesting Pascal will return again in The Last of Us season 3.

Some key flashbacks, such as the emotional conversation between Ellie and Joel after the dance in Jackson, are likely being saved for future episodes.

Even though Joel is no longer alive in the current timeline, his character remains central to Ellie’s journey. His past decisions and Ellie’s memories of him will continue to drive the story forward. As The Last of Us explores Ellie’s quest for revenge against Abby, Joel’s influence will be felt strongly through flashbacks and emotional moments.

