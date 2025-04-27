Gangs of Wasseypur 3: Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up on possibility of highly-acclaimed franchise's new part; here's what he said

Gangs of Wasseypur (Parts 1 and 2) became a milestone in Indian cinema. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film series explored the gritty world of power, politics, and revenge, set in the heart of coal mafia-ridden Wasseypur. For years, fans have been eagerly speculating whether a third part of Gangs of Wasseypur would ever be made, with numerous hints and rumors circulating online. Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who played the iconic role of Faizal Khan, spilled the beans on the long-awaited potential third installment. He shared, "Anurag won’t make it. Neither will I act in it."

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with Mid-Day, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked about the rumors surrounding director Anurag Kashyap receiving offers to make a third edition of Gangs of Wasseypur. Nawazuddin quickly responded, stating that Anurag would not be making the film, and he would not be acting in it either.

He went on to mention that he frequently receives similar offers, with people even suggesting making a film solely centered around his character, Faizal Khan.

In another conversation with The Lallantop, Anurag Kashyap addressed the speculations surrounding a potential third part of Gangs of Wasseypur, stating he had no intention of creating a Wasseypur universe.

The creator dismissed the rumors, explaining that he wanted to focus on telling different stories as a director. He mentioned that businessmen have a different perspective and that everything today is "being turned into a universe", but he isn't interested in following that trend.

He further added humorously that he would only consider making Wasseypur 3 if he were left with no other options, joking that he would announce the film to earn money for his treatment.

Advertisement

With stellar performances from actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, and Richa Chadha, both Part 1 and Part 2 became an instant hit for their raw storytelling, intense characters, and unforgettable dialogues.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin will be next seen in Zee5's Costao. Helmed by Sejal Shah, it is produced by Vinod Bhanushali.

Costao is inspired by the life experiences of Mr. Costao Fernandes, a principled customs officer from Goa. The movie follows his daring solo mission in the 1990s that successfully disrupted the largest gold smuggling attempt into India

ALSO READ: Olympian Sharath Kamal wants THIS actor to star in his biopic; can you guess? Hint: He recently delivered box office hit