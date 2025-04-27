Aayush Sharma 'fired' his chef after discovering THIS, reveals he now gets food from Salman Khan's house; 'I got heart attack...'

Farah Khan dropped by the luxurious Mumbai residence of Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma, which she amusingly referred to as the "Dubai of Mumbai." While chatting during the video, Aayush jokingly shared that he 'got a heart attack' after discovering how much their cook's salary was. Realizing that ordering food online would be more economical, he decided to let the chef go. Now, Arpita and Aayush get their meals sent from Salman Khan's home.

Advertisement

During a casual conversation, Aayush Sharma mentioned that he was stunned when he learned about his cook’s salary, joking that it almost gave him a heart attack. He explained that he soon realised it was more affordable to order food from the restaurant located within their residential complex.

Farah Khan was visibly shocked at the revelation, commenting on their wealth. Arpita Khan added that they now receive home-cooked meals from Salman Khan’s residence, prepared by Salma Khan. She further shared that Salma Khan also sends food to Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

As the vlog came to an end, the laughter continued. Farah Khan was left in disbelief when Aayush Sharma casually revealed that they had recently travelled to Finland, taking a private chef along to ensure he wouldn’t have to go without Indian food for too long. Overwhelmed by the extravagance, Farah jokingly said that she was heading back home.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Pinkvilla reported earlier that Aayush Sharma is teaming up with Sanjay Dutt for an upcoming comedy caper, directed by Sohail Khan. According to a source, Sohail has been developing a two-hero comedy project for some time and has brought Sanjay Dutt on board.

Several meetings have already taken place between Sohail and Dutt, with both showing great enthusiasm for the collaboration. The source also revealed that Sharma, known for his roles in Antim and Loveyatri, will star alongside Sanjay Dutt as the parallel lead.

The source also shared that Aayush Sharma will portray a "boy-next-door" character, contrasting with Sanjay Dutt’s larger-than-life persona.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's Yes Boss director Aziz Mirza reveals how superstar fulfilled THIS extraordinary promise to wife Gauri Khan; says, 'Made the dream a reality...'