BTS' J-Hope sends flowers to Chicken Noodle Soup cover artist's exhibition amid military service

J-Hope is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service but that did not stop him from showing his support to the artist who designed the cover art for his track Chicken Noodle Soup. The rapper sent flowers to the artist's exhibition and congratulated him. The artist shared the photo of the flowers sent to him and also thanked J-Hope.

On August 4, artist Lee Dongi took to Instagram and shared a picture of a flower decoration sent to him by BTS member J-hope. Lee Dongi has created the cover art for J-Hope's Chicken Noodle Soup and he did not hesitate to send his best wishes amid his military service. Lee Dongi is currently one of the of featured artists at the Sanji Gallery exhibition in Seoul. His latest exhibition The Diverse Perspectives discovers the colorful world of contemporary art.

J-Hope's real name is Jung Hoseok and he is called Hobi lovingly by fans and the members. He is the main dancer and rapper of the group. The idol also takes part in productions and songwriting and actively contributes to creating music.

He released his first solo mixtape Hope World in 2018. His first solo album Hope in the Box was released in July 2022. The talented performer has also impressed with his performances as a soloist on the Lollapalooza stage in 2022.

J-Hope is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are also currently enlisted. Jin became the first member to be discharged on June 12.

