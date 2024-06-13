BTS Week: Exploring J-Hope as group's dance leader, style perfectionist, and versatile K-pop ace with great stage presence

J-Hope is the rapper and main dancer of BTS. The idol is also so much more than that. He is known for his smooth dance moves and incredible stage presence which is hard to miss. While he has a fun-loving personality, he is also a responsible person and takes charge of the group's dance performances. The idol's biggest strength is his duality. While he has a strong work ethic, he also also energetic and entertaining.

J-Hope as BTS' dance leader

J-Hope is not only a good performer but also has a great memory when it comes to choreographies. Since he easily remembers the choreographies, members' positions and the details, he often guides the members. When it comes to the performance and stage, BTS members always turn to J-hope and can rely on him.

While he is known to have a bright and sunny personality, when it comes to performance, he becomes strict and serious. He not only guides the members but also manages the group's performance and helps them do better on stage.

In one of the behind-the-scenes from a concert, Jimin and Jin turn to J-Hope when they forget a choreography and the dance leader swiftly helps them remember the movements. Members have themselves attested that J-Hope becomes strict and scary when it comes to dancing which is unlike his personality.

J-Hope as a fashionista

J-Hope is known for his street fashion which has inspired many. He is often seen sporting fanny packs, bucket hats, chunky sneakers, cargo pants and more. He seamlessly looks chic and hip at the same time. Though his outfits seem casual, they don't feel lazy. There is always a certain thought and effort that goes into his outfits.

The idol does not shy away from experimenting. From skirts to nail paints and more; he has proven that items of clothing genuinely are gender-neutral. The rapper has drip and can also be called a fashion influencer as he creates his own style rather than following others.

J-Hope's memorable performances

BTS' J-Hope is a trained and knowledgeable dancer and it shows in his performance and the way he moves. His style leans more towards hip-hop and street which gives his movement a different groove from the rest of the members.

Even as a soloist, J-Hope has the capacity to keep the audience hooked to his stage with his performance. When he took over the Lollapalooza 2022 stage singlehandedly, it did not feel like something was missing. Rather his performance was powerful enough to make the audience groove till the end.

J-Hope is a Jack of all trades. From dancing to rapping and singing; there is nothing that the idol can't do. His energy on stage is always up and there is not one boring moment during his performances. Some of his bests include MAMA, Intro: Boy Meets Evil and Daydream.

J-Hope: ARMY's sunshine

J-Hope is a literal piece of sunshine for BTS fans who are known as ARMY. He also introduces himself as ARMY's Hope and Sunshine. There is never a dull moment when J-Hope is on screen, whether he is performing or anything else. He has an infectious energy with which he captivates people around him.

Contrary to the image that forms when people think of a rapper, J-Hope has a bubbly and happy personality. He can also be seen smiling and laughing at the minutest things which is sure to make people's day better.

More about BTS' J-Hope

J-Hope was born on February 18, 1994. His real name is Jung Hoseok and is called Hobi lovingly by fans and the members. He is the main dancer and rapper of the group. The idol also takes part in productions and songwriting and actively contributes to creating music.

He is from Gwanju and attended dance classes at Gwangju Music Academy. In his initial years, J-Hope was a part of the underground dance group Neuron. He had auditioned for JYP Entertainment but decided to join BigHit Entertainment which is now a part of HYBE Corporation.

He made his debut as a part of BTS in July 2013. He released his first solo mixtape Hope World in 2018. His first solo album Hope in the Box was released in July 2022.

The talented performer has also impressed with his performances as a soloist on the Lollapalooza stage in 2022.

J-Hope is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are also currently enlisted. Jin became the first member to be discharged on June 12.

