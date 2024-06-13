BTS’ Jin expected to release highly anticipated first solo album in second half of 2024; Report

BTS’ Jin is reportedly expected to drop his first solo album in the first half of 2024. As the singer has finally been discharged from the military anticipations are high as to what type of content the singer will present for fans. The expected date for Jin’s first album is November 2024.

BTS’ Jin to release solo album in second half of 2024

Among the BTS members, Jin stands out as the only one yet to drop a solo album. Prior to his enlistment, he debuted his first official solo single, The Astronaut, in collaboration with the British pop band Coldplay, and enjoyed considerable success. Hanteo reported that on its release day, The Astronaut sold over 700,000 physical copies in South Korea, marking the highest first-day sales for a soloist in Hanteo chart history. This achievement surpassed the previous record held by Lalisa, whose debut single sold over 330,000 copies on its opening day.

According to a Korean media outlet, Jin is poised to unveil his debut solo album in the latter half of this year, with high expectations that it will secure a spot in the top 10 of Billboard's main album chart, the Billboard 200. Given that all other BTS members' solo albums have achieved top 10 status on the Billboard 200, if Jin's album performs as anticipated, BTS will establish yet another record. The predicted release date for Jin's album is November 2024.

More about BTS’ Jin

On June 12, Jin completed his military service under the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province and was officially discharged. His fellow BTS members, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who are currently fulfilling their military duties, warmly welcomed Jin back with hugs. RM added a personal touch to the celebration by serenading Jin with a rendition of BTS’s hit song Dynamite on the saxophone.

The Moon singer began his military service in the Key Recruit Training Battalion of the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, on December 13, 2022. Throughout his service, he served as an active-duty army instructor. Jin holds the distinction of being the first BTS member to complete his military duty, attracting considerable attention from fans and the public alike.

