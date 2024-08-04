HyunA shuts down pregnancy rumors with new PICS from concert ahead of October wedding with Yong Junhyung

HyunA shut down pregnancy rumors which had been swirling recently with the latest pictures from her concert. The idol will be exchanging vows with former Highlight member Yong Junhyung in October. The couple confirmed their wedding back in July.

Earlier, it was announced that some of her concerts have been cancelled. Some speculated that it might have been because of poor ticket sales as a result of the backlash she faced regarding Yong Junhyung.

On August 4, HyunA took to Instagram and shared pictures from backstage of her concert flaunting her figure. The idol wore a skin-tight black tank top and shorts. This rubbished the speculations of her pregnancy which had been going around on the internet. With the latest post, HyunA managed to shut down the pregnancy rumors. Many fans also noticed the ring on her left hand.

HyunA and Yong Junhyung announced their wedding in July. It was revealed that the couple will be tying the knot in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family in Seoul in October. HyunA has been facing backlash since she confirmed that she has been dating Yong Junhyung who was involved in the Burning Sun scandal.

In January 2024 it was reported that HyunA and Yong Junhyung were in a relationship. The rumors sparked as HyunA posted a picture on her Instagram that hinted at the possibility of the two celebrities dating. Their agencies swiftly released their statements that they could not confirm the rumor as it was the artists' private lives. But later, the celebrities confirmed the reports.

The rapper made her debut as a part of Wonder Girls in 2007. She was quick to depart from the group and joined 4Minute under the label Cube Entertainment. Subsequently, after the news of dating Dawn was revealed, she switched labels with her former partner and joined P Nation. Later, the Bubble Pop singer decided to not renew her contract with the company.

