BTS’ J-Hope set to make guest appearance on the variety show I Live Alone; REPORT

J-Hope, a member of BTS, has been rumored to be part of the I Live Alone cast. The K-pop idol will reportedly star as a guest in one of the upcoming episodes. Following his discharge from the military, J-Hope has been active in the entertainment industry and is all set to release new music.

On November 28, 2024, the South Korean news outlet Daily Sports reported that BTS' J-Hope will make a guest appearance on the popular variety show I Live Alone. Known for its observational format, the program showcases the daily lives of celebrities living independently, and J-Hope’s participation has already sparked excitement among fans. According to industry insiders, J-Hope recently wrapped up filming for the show in secrecy. The episode is expected to offer a glimpse into his life as one of the world’s most beloved stars.

There is also speculation that J-Hope’s appearance could lead to a recurring role. Several celebrities, including SHINee’s Key, TWICE’s Jihyo, and NCT’s Doyoung, have returned to I Live Alone multiple times, with some even becoming regular cast members. Fans are curious whether the BTS member might follow a similar path.

Moreover, J-Hope’s enthusiasm for I Live Alone has been evident for some time. On platforms like Weverse, he has repeatedly mentioned it as one of the variety shows he’d love to appear on. The excitement extends to the show’s cast, particularly Kian84. In 2021, the artist and television personality publicly expressed his admiration for J-Hope, saying, “I really want to meet him,” and even listed J-Hope’s appearance as a New Year’s wish.

J-Hope officially enlisted for mandatory military service on April 18, 2023, and was discharged on October 17, 2024. The artist served at the Baekho Recruit Training Center, 36th Infantry Division of the Army, as a training assistant. Debuting as a K-pop idol in 2013 alongside RM, Jin, V, Jungkook, Suga, and Jimin, J-Hope has shown no signs of slowing down in his career.

Apart from being known as a BTS member, he is also celebrated for his solo work. J-Hope officially debuted as a solo artist in 2022 with the album Jack in the Box, which featured the singles Arson and MORE. The artist is expected to make a comeback with a brand-new record following his discharge, continuing his journey as a multifaceted performer.

