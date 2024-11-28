Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin’s When the Phone Rings to skip broadcasts on December 14 and 20

When the Phone Rings is an ongoing South Korean series starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the leading roles. However, it has been confirmed that the episodes scheduled to air on December 14, 2024, and December 20, 2024, have been postponed. the show’s episodes will The plot follows the lives of two individuals who get married for convenience, yet their relationship completely changes following a drastic incident.

On November 28, 2024, the South Korean news outlet SPOTV News has reported that the Friday-Saturday drama When The Phone Rings has decided to postpone its broadcasts on December 14 and 20. On December 14, a special documentary (tentatively titled) commemorating Han Kang, the first Korean to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, will air. On December 20, a binge recap of episodes 1 through 7 will be broadcast, allowing viewers to revisit the first half of the story.

Based on the web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo, this story explores the complex and distant marriage of Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju. Their relationship began as a marriage of convenience. For three years, they have coexisted in silence, avoiding meaningful interactions and sharing no meals together, yet maintaining a facade of a happy, well-adjusted couple to the outside world.

Their stagnant marriage is upended when Hui Ju is kidnapped by an unidentified individual. This shocking event forces them out of their emotional distance, compelling Sa Eon to confront his feelings and reevaluate their relationship. As secrets unravel, the couple’s lives take an unexpected turn, transforming their marriage in ways neither could have anticipated.

Yoo Yeon Seok takes up the role of Baek Sa Eon, who comes from a powerful political family and has built an impressive career as Korea’s youngest presidential spokesman. His professional achievements include serving as a war correspondent, hostage negotiator, and main anchorman, making him a highly respected public figure.

On the other hand, Chae Soo Bin plays Hui Ju, the daughter of a prominent newspaper proprietor. Despite her prestigious lineage, her life has been shaped by tragedy; an accident in her childhood left her mute. She has since found purpose as a sign language interpreter, lending her skills to courtrooms and television broadcasts.

Directed by Park Sang Woo and Wi Deuk Gyu, the new episode of When the Phone Rings airs every Friday and Saturday on Netflix.

