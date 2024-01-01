BTS' J-Hope shares heartfelt letter reflecting on 2023 with ARMYs; extends birthday wishes to V

BTS’ J-Hope last year (2023) on December 31 shared a heartfelt message on the global fan community Weverse. He looked back on the highlights of the past year, sharing experiences as an artist and discussing his time in the military. Expressing missing his fans and fellow members, he promised to work even harder after his comeback. The sweet message also included various instances from his life, creating a warm connection with his fans.

BTS’ J-Hope’s message for his fans

"ARMY!! Hope you're all doing well, right?? With not much of 2023 left, I wanted to drop by and say hello," BTS' J-Hope started, expressing his heartfelt greeting. He shared that 2023 was a special year, filled with gratitude in various ways, prompting him to reach out in a simple manner. Reflecting on the past year, he mentioned focusing on his work and activities, keeping his impending enlistment in clear view. J-Hope attended award shows solo, aiming to reveal aspects of himself he hadn't before. He reminisced about notable moments, including participating in significant shows in Paris.

Additionally, he highlighted a song collaboration with someone he deeply respects, serving as a gift to fans before his enlistment—a way to repay their unwavering support. J-Hope also mentioned preparing some small content for his fans, intending to convey his warmth even while fulfilling his military service.

The Jack In The Box artist revealed that he led a busy and intense life before enlisting, and now, as he approaches his discharge from the military, set for October 17, J-Hope expressed, "As a soldier, I've been in the run for 9 months, gearing up to welcome the year of my discharge."

Despite this, he shared that his predominant feeling is the strong desire to showcase his impressive side to fans once again. He expressed a profound longing for both his fans and fellow members, coupled with concern and a sense of relatability. He believes the other BTS members likely share these sentiments.

Providing a glimpse into his military experience, J-Hope shared, "Before going to sleep, I have a lot of thoughts and encounter various dreams." He emphasized that diligently fulfilling his duty to national defense will contribute to a powerful start to 2024.

In conclusion, J-Hope remarked, "Anyway, I definitely endured and moved through Year 23 thanks to you guys. (It's a little sudden, but I still want to express it...)" Expressing gratitude, he acknowledged the blessings for the upcoming year 2024 and extended warm New Year wishes to the fans. He wrapped up by sending heartfelt messages to both fans and members, urging everyone to stay healthy and happy in their shared reality and ideals. Concluding with a declaration of love, he also extended belated birthday wishes to V.

J-Hope’s recent activities

As 2023 comes to a close, BTS' J-Hope bid farewell to the year in his unique style, treating fans to a delightful array of memorable moments on his social media. The rapper, also known as Jung Hoseok, shared glimpses of his diverse looks and behind-the-scenes moments from his musical journey, offering a heartfelt glimpse into his year.

Captioned "Adios 2023," J-Hope's post featured a mix of photos and videos, each capturing a different aspect of his experiences. The collection ranged from snapshots showcasing his fashion sense to candid moments with fellow BTS members and collaborators, including Jimin and J.Cole.

